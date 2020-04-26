Steelers agree to terms with free agents

Following the 2020 NFL Draft the Steelers agreed to terms with 10 undrafted rookie free agents.
The team went heavy on defense, adding seven defensive players, two offensive players and one special teams player.
On the defensive side the team added linebackers John Houston from USC, Leo Lewis from Mississippi State and James Lockhart from Baylor. Also agreeing to terms were defensive ends Josiah Coatney from Mississippi and Calvin Taylor from Kentucky. Rounding out the defense are cornerback Trajan Brandy from Miami and James Pierre from Florida Atlantic.
On offense the team added fullback Spencer Nigh from Auburn and offensive lineman Christian Montano from Tulane. They also agreed to terms with punter Corliss Waitman, who played at South Alabama and Mississippi State.
More on the free agents:
Defense:
Linebackers:
John Houston was a team captain for USC and finished his career with 167 tackles, including six for a loss, with two and a half sacks, nine passes broken up, a fumble recovery, forced fumble and an interception in 37 games.
Leo Lewis was a four-year starter at Mississippi State. He played the 'Will' linebacker spot and was a part of one of the top trios in the SEC at the spot. Graduated in December 2018 with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.
James Lockhart was named All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2019 after being named the Most Improved Defensive Player by his coaching staff the previous spring. He played in 43 games, starting 16.
Defensive Line:
Josiah Coatney is a three-year letterwinner who started 35 of the 36 games he played in during his career. He finished his career with 174 tackles and 15.5 tackles for a loss.
Calvin Taylor was All-SEC in 2019. He played in 40 games in his career with 22 consecutive starts. Finished with 85 tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss and 10.5 sacks.
Defensive Backs:
Trajan Brandy was an All-ACC honorable mention selection in 2019 when he started 13 games with 29 tackles, 20 of them solo stops, and added three sacks. He forced one fumble and had a fumble recovery.
James Pierre finished his career playing in 39 games with 120 tackles, including 80 solo stops, eight and a half tackles for a loss and three interceptions. He added 18 pass defenses and two forced fumbles.
Offense:
Christian Montano started all 13 games last season for Tulane. The offensive lineman was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation Connecticut Player of the Year.
Spencer Nigh started nine games at fullback in 2019 and had his first career reception, a nine-yard catch against Oregon. He added a 24-yard reception in the Outback Bowl.
Special Teams:
Corliss Waitman punted at South Alabama where in four seasons he had 158 punts for 6,740 yards, an average of 42.7. Had his best season in 2017 when he had a 45.2-yard average.
Complete list of undrafted rookie free agents
FB Spencer Nigh (Auburn)
OG Christian Montano (Tulane)
DB Trajan Bandy (Miami (Fla.))
DB James Pierre (Florida Atlantic)
LB James Lockhart (Baylor)
LB Leo Lewis (Mississippi State)
LB John Houston (Southern California)
DE Josiah Coatney (Mississippi)
DE Calvin Taylor (Kentucky)
P Corliss Waitman (South Alabama/Mississippi State)