Steelers added Polynesian flavor in 2023

"Polynesians are all about the family, togetherness, love, respect," said Vili Fehoko, the father of Breiden Fehoko. "That's what it's like growing up in a Polynesian household. Everywhere they go, they're going to bring that. They're going to bring that love and respect. I think that is what Coach (Mike) Tomlin is all about. He's an old-school coach. He's like a father figure. He brings the old school and the new school into that. Polynesian is all about love. And Polynesians like to get physical."

Warren quickly established that last season with the Steelers.

While he had a good offseason, it wasn't until the pads were put on in training camp when he really began to stand out.

The first Tomlin held the "backs on backers" blocking drill, Warren stood out in a big way, something of a surprise for a running back listed at 5-foot-8, 215 pounds.

"What I know is that they'll bring toughness, No. 1," Warren said of Polynesians. "We go hard. We won't let nobody beat us. We bring grit. We bring a hard-working culture. That's what we're trying to do here.

"It's kind of how we were raised. I wouldn't say it's the best way to be raised, but it's how we were raised. You know, you get a sprained ankle, they do this thing where you sit on a chair and they step on it with their heel. You're like, 'Are you sure that's going to work?' We believe in 'show no pain.'"