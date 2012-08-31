Steelers 5K highlights weekend at Heinz Field

Aug 31, 2012 at 03:18 AM

The 24th Annual Gatorade/Steelers 5K Race, Fitness Walk and Kids' Kickoff Run will be held on Sunday, September 2, at 9 a.m. at Heinz Field. The race benefits the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund. Former Steelers Chris Hoke and Aaron Smith, who both retired this offseason, will chair the event.

Participants will gather on the quay at North Shore Riverfront Park outside Gate A with the start line on the river walk below the Fred Rogers statue. The course will follow the Three Rivers Heritage Trail to Heinz Street then to River Avenue, heading back to Heinz Field along General Robinson Street. Runners and walkers will continue to Art Rooney Avenue where they will enter the stadium at Gate 5 to cross the finish line at midfield on the warning track. To accommodate the anticipated large crowd, the race will employ a wave start.

The Art Rooney Scholarship Fund was established in memory of the late founder of the Steelers, who died in August of 1988 after living most of his life on the North Side. A $12,000 scholarship in Art Rooney's name is presented annually to a graduating senior from each of the three high schools on the North Side. This year's winners are Kendray Mathews (Oliver High School), Isaiah Reeves (Perry High School) and Kathleen McGuire (North Catholic High School).

You can register the day of the race beginning at 7 a.m. in the Great Hall at Heinz Field.  Limited free parking is available in Gold Lots 1 and 2.  For more information call 412-697-7713.

Gatorade is the title sponsor of the race. Major sponsors include Giant Eagle, Dean Dairy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Fuel Up to Play 60, Nike, KDKA-TV 2, WDVE-FM, ESPN Radio 970 and UPMC St. Margaret Sports Medicine Center. 

The Annual Coors Light Kickoff and Rib Festival is also taking place all weekend at Heinz Field and through the Labor Day holiday. For details click on Rib Festival Information.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

