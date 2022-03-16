draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Steelers 2022 NFL Draft slots are set

Mar 16, 2022 at 10:21 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The NFL released the complete round-by-round order for the 2022 NFL Draft, which includes all of the compensatory picks.

With a fourth-round compensatory pick awarded, the Steelers now have a total of seven picks in the draft, which will be held April 28-April 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The following is a full list of the Steelers round-by-round draft picks.

2022 Steelers NFL Draft Picks:

First Round – 20th pick overall

Second Round –20th pick in round (52nd pick overall)

Third Round – 20th pick in round (84th pick overall)

Fourth Round – 33rd pick in round (138th overall - Compensatory pick)
(Original pick traded to Miami Dolphins during 2021 NFL Draft)

Fifth Round – No pick (traded to New York Jets in Avery Williamson trade)

Sixth Round –30th pick in round (208th pick overall - from Kansas City Chiefs via Melvin Ingram trade – conditional)
(Original pick traded to Jacksonville Jaguars in Joe Schobert trade)

Seventh Round – 4th pick in round (225th pick overall – from New York Jets via Avery Williamson trade)
20th pick in round (241st pick overall)

