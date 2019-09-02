Steelers 2019 team captains announced

Sep 02, 2019
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

They are players who bring a little something extra to the table.

Whether it's being a strong voice in the locker room, or someone to rally the troops on the field, they are ones the team knows they can depend on.

They lead by example, they lead by their play, and they lead by being a guiding force for their teammates.

That is why they were named the Steelers 2019 team captains.

Steelers' players voted on Monday for the captains and this year's team captains are Ben Roethlisberger and Maurkice Pouncey on offense, Cameron Heyward on defense and Roosevelt Nix on special teams.

Roethlisberger has been the team's offensive captain 11 times in his career, including nine consecutive seasons. Pouncey is an offensive captain for the third time, previously selected with Roethlisberger in 2013 and in 2018.

"It's an amazing honor because it's voted on by teammates," said Roethlisberger. "It means a lot. It never gets old. With all of the tradition, the people who have been captains on this team, it means a lot to me."

Heyward, who is in his ninth season, is a defensive captain for the fifth consecutive year.
This is the first time that Nix has been named the special teams captain.

The following are the Steelers' team captains who have been selected during head coach Mike Tomlin's tenure (since 2007):

Table inside Article
YEAROFFENSEDEFENSESPECIAL TEAMS
2007Hines Ward, WRJames Farrior, LBJames Harrison, LB
Clint Kriewaldt, LB
2008Ben Roethlisberger, QBJames Farrior, LBJeff Reed, K
Hines Ward, WR
2009Ben Roethlisberger, QBJames Farrior, LBJeff Reed, K
Hines Ward, WRJames Harrison, LBKeyaron Fox, LB
2010Heath Miller, TEJames Farrior, LBKeyaron Fox, LB
Hines Ward, WR
2011Ben Roethlisberger, QBJames Farrior, LBArmaz Battle, WR
Hines Ward, WR
2012Ben Roethlisberger, QBBrett Keisel, DE
2013Maurkice Pouncey, CRyan Clark, S
Ben Roethlisberger, QBBret Keisel, De
2014Ben Roethlisberger, QBTroy Polamalu, SRobert Golden, S
Shaun Suisham, K
2015Ben Roethlisberger, QBWilliam Gay, CBRobert Golden, S
Cam Heyward, DE
2016Ben Roethlisberger, QBWilliam Gay, SRobert Golden, S
Cam Heyward, DE
2017Ben Roethlisberger, QBCam Heyward, DE
2018Ben Roethlisberger, QBCam Heyward, DEChris Boswell, K
Maurkice Pouncey, C
2019Ben Roethlisberger, QBCam Heyward, DERoosevelt Nix, FB
Maurkice Pouncey, C

