Steelers 2019 team captains announced

They are players who bring a little something extra to the table.

Whether it's being a strong voice in the locker room, or someone to rally the troops on the field, they are ones the team knows they can depend on.

They lead by example, they lead by their play, and they lead by being a guiding force for their teammates.

That is why they were named the Steelers 2019 team captains.

Steelers' players voted on Monday for the captains and this year's team captains are Ben Roethlisberger and Maurkice Pouncey on offense, Cameron Heyward on defense and Roosevelt Nix on special teams.

Roethlisberger has been the team's offensive captain 11 times in his career, including nine consecutive seasons. Pouncey is an offensive captain for the third time, previously selected with Roethlisberger in 2013 and in 2018.

"It's an amazing honor because it's voted on by teammates," said Roethlisberger. "It means a lot. It never gets old. With all of the tradition, the people who have been captains on this team, it means a lot to me."

Heyward, who is in his ninth season, is a defensive captain for the fifth consecutive year.

This is the first time that Nix has been named the special teams captain.