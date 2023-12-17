10 Thoughts: Leading the failures was the run defense

With three losses in a row and four in their past five games, the Steelers are foundering. They're taking on water, and obviously can't continue to do the things they've done recently and expect different results.
"We're not going to keep doing the same things that we're doing and expect or hope for a different result," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin after the team's latest loss, a 30-13 defeat here at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
"And so, we've got a seven-day turn around. We'll see what those seven days holds for us."
To Tomlin's point, you can't turn the ball over three times and force none of your own. You can't lose the penalty battle 101 yards to 10. You can't allow a team to run the ball for 170 yards largely without its top two running backs.
With star Jonathan Taylor sidelined with a thumb injury, his backup, Zack Moss, left early in the second quarter with an arm injury after scoring Indianapolis' first touchdown.
That left third-stringer Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson, who was called up from the practice squad, to handle the running back duties for Indianapolis.
Sermon, who himself was brought up off the practice squad earlier this season, rushed 17 times for 88 yards. Goodson had 11 carries for 69 yards and two receptions for another 10.
Worse yet, they combined to run 13 times for 70 yards on a field goal drive that ate nearly nine minutes off the clock at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter, as Indianapolis pushed its lead to 27-13.
Talk about deflating.
"It is," said Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith. "As a defense, we pride ourselves in stopping the run. To do that, it's unacceptable. I'm tired of feeling like this after games. We've got three opportunities left. We have to do whatever it takes to turn it around."
The Steelers were missing players, as well. Inside linebackers Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander have been out for weeks. Then, in this game, safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee were lost.
But that's no excuse for not being able to do the most fundamental thing for a football team to do – stop the run.
Certainly playing without two starting safeties – and a third considering Keanu Neal has been out a month, as well – affects how you play pass defense. But if players are doing what they're supposed to be doing, a team shouldn't just run the ball down your throat with third- and fourth-string running backs.
"They just continued to smash the run against us and we weren't able to stop it," said Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt of the Colts, who rushed for 170 yards in this game. "They were able to continue to dictate what they wanted to do. And when you're not able to stop something, they're going to continue to do it."
• Perhaps now we know why Kenny Pickett is so careful with the football.
Pickett, who missed his second consecutive game with an ankle injury, has gone eight games without throwing an interception this season. He has four interceptions in 324 pass attempts.
After throwing two interceptions in this game, backup Mitch Trubisky has thrown five interceptions in his 107 pass attempts.
The Steelers just aren't capable of overcoming those kind of mistakes.
If Pickett is unable to play again next week against the Bengals, Tomlin could make a change at quarterback.
He pulled Trubisky late in this game, inserting Mason Rudolph. But in the aftermath of this game, Tomlin wasn't ready to make any announcements about who would start against the Bengals.
"We'll see what happens," said Rudolph.
"Go back to work, see what they want to do," Trubisky said.
• Tomlin preaches fundamental football. And he should.
If you don't make routine plays routinely, you're going to struggle.
That's what is killing the Steelers right now.
"I think there are times in games where we're moving the ball well," said center Mason Cole. "We look like an efficient offense. Those times just aren't happening enough for us. We have to be more consistent. We can't kill drives with penalties. We can't turn the ball over. We have a lot to work on."
• All of that said, at some point, you do reach a tipping point with injuries.
It's not an excuse. But it is a reality.
"Yeah, the injury bug is real," said cornerback Patrick Peterson, who was forced to play safety in this game with Fitzpatrick and Kazee out. "It's got a pretty good bite on us right now. It's truly next-man-up. We've got to continue to find the right lineup, the right matchups of guys who play well together. … We've got our hands full."
• Should Kazee have been ejected from this game for his hit on Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman?
That's questionable.
Pittman was diving a pass deep down the field. Kazee is looking at that in this light: Pittman is 6-foot-4, 223 pounds. Kazee is 5-foot-11, 174 pounds.
Of course he is going to go low to try to tackle Pittman. Unfortunately for Kazee, Pittman had to dive and that led to a shot to the helmet.
It wasn't a dirty play. He wasn't head hunting. In fact, he was doing anything but.
Unfortunately, Pittman was injured.
Kazee was penalized for the hit. He'll also probably draw a hefty fine.
But an ejection? That seems unjust.
How about putting the blame where it belongs – on the quarterback who threw Pittman into that position?
• It didn't help that on the very next play, Fitzpatrick suffered a knee injury and was lost for the remainder of the game.
At that point, the Steelers still led, 13-7.
Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium
"It's very deflating," said Peterson. "So much of the line of communication runs through those guys. You're putting guys in different positions and trying to go makeshift with what we have available to us. Sometimes that happens. You never expect two guys at the same position to go down. You just have to find a way to rally around one another and try to get out of the game."
You'd also like to get the win, but that made things much more difficult to do so.
• Worse yet, the Steelers gave up a three-play, 74-yard touchdown drive that took just 22 seconds at the end of the half.
Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery – another practice squad call up – caught a pass 34 yards right down the middle of the defense where Fitzpatrick and Kazee would have been.
Then, on the next play, rookie corner Joey Porter Jr. was penalized 26 yards for pass interference against wide receiver Alec Pierce.
Pierce put his hands on Porter first with the ball in the air and then Porter engaged him. Both were looking back for the football.
"It's hard for a DB when they call ticky-tack stuff," Porter said. "I thought if your head is back and you're looking for the ball, it shouldn't be a flag. But they called it. We'll go back to the drawing board. I've just got to do better. That's all you can do."
One play later, Gardner Minshew threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Montgomery to put the Colts ahead for the first time.
•Dale Lolley is co-host of "SNR Drive" on Steelers Nation Radio. Subscribe to the podcast here: Apple Podcast | iHeart Podcast
• Sermon, Goodson and Montgomery all had big moments in this game. All were practice squad guys at some point.
So simply playing with call ups from the practice squad can't be used as an excuse.
• To make matters even worse for the Steelers, the defense got a three-and-out stop to start the second half.
And then, on the first play after getting the ball back via a punt, usually steady-handed Najee Harris lost a fumble.
On the very next play, the Colts scored again on a touchdown pass from Minshew to tight end Mo Allie-Cox.
Cox, a blocking tight end, had seven receptions coming into this game.
"That one obviously hurt us," said wide receiver Diontae Johnson. "It was a big possession to change the momentum of the game. We didn't respond after that."
• At this point, the Steelers aren't concerned about playoffs and things of that nature. They just want to get a win – any way possible.
"I'm not thinking about the playoffs now," Johnson said. "I'm trying to finish the season and whatever happens, happens."
This team is dealing with a lot of adversity right now, some of it via injuries, some of it created by their own lack of execution.
But it all has to be dealt with.
"It's NFL football. I can tell you one thing, you can't be scared of adversity," said Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts. "You've got to look adversity in the eye. You can't run away from it."