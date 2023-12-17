10 Thoughts: Leading the failures was the run defense

With three losses in a row and four in their past five games, the Steelers are foundering. They're taking on water, and obviously can't continue to do the things they've done recently and expect different results.

"We're not going to keep doing the same things that we're doing and expect or hope for a different result," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin after the team's latest loss, a 30-13 defeat here at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"And so, we've got a seven-day turn around. We'll see what those seven days holds for us."

To Tomlin's point, you can't turn the ball over three times and force none of your own. You can't lose the penalty battle 101 yards to 10. You can't allow a team to run the ball for 170 yards largely without its top two running backs.

With star Jonathan Taylor sidelined with a thumb injury, his backup, Zack Moss, left early in the second quarter with an arm injury after scoring Indianapolis' first touchdown.

That left third-stringer Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson, who was called up from the practice squad, to handle the running back duties for Indianapolis.

Sermon, who himself was brought up off the practice squad earlier this season, rushed 17 times for 88 yards. Goodson had 11 carries for 69 yards and two receptions for another 10.

Worse yet, they combined to run 13 times for 70 yards on a field goal drive that ate nearly nine minutes off the clock at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter, as Indianapolis pushed its lead to 27-13.

Talk about deflating.

"It is," said Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith. "As a defense, we pride ourselves in stopping the run. To do that, it's unacceptable. I'm tired of feeling like this after games. We've got three opportunities left. We have to do whatever it takes to turn it around."

The Steelers were missing players, as well. Inside linebackers Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander have been out for weeks. Then, in this game, safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee were lost.

But that's no excuse for not being able to do the most fundamental thing for a football team to do – stop the run.

Certainly playing without two starting safeties – and a third considering Keanu Neal has been out a month, as well – affects how you play pass defense. But if players are doing what they're supposed to be doing, a team shouldn't just run the ball down your throat with third- and fourth-string running backs.