Stautner's strength was his strength

"For 14 years, Ernie was not only Pittsburgh's greatest lineman, but one of the greatest linemen in professional football," said Rooney during his introduction. "For nine years he was chosen for the all-pro game and then I was trying to recollect in the 14 years that he played for us had he ever missed a game and I can't remember him ever missing a game.

"Not only did Ernie play defensive football for us but many times when the going got rough, which was often, he played offense too. He's been a credit to all athletes, and certainly been a credit to professional sports."

A humble and happy Stautner, thanked Rooney and talked about how special an honor being elected to the Hall of Fame was.

"Little did I really know then that football, with all the pains and mental anguish that go with it, would bring me such great personal pride and pleasure," said Stautner in his speech. "It truly surpasses all my dreams and expectations. To be selected to Professional Football's Hall of Fame happens to very few and I feel extremely proud to be one of those chosen.

"You know no one receives such a distinctive honor through their efforts alone. In my case, it was greatly through the efforts of my great owner, Mr. Rooney, my coaches who taught me well, my family who encouraged me, and my opponents who realistically made me work but particularly because of my teammates of the Pittsburgh Steelers that I am here."