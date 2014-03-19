Status report: Defense's depth chart

So far in this free agency period, there has been more activity for the Steelers on the defensive side of their depth chart, and really, that's as it should be. Following a season in which the team was tied for 29th in the league in interceptions, tied for 25th in sacks, 14th in points allowed, 17th in red zone efficiency, and worst of all, following a season in which the defense allowed 17 plays – five runs and 12 passes – of 40-plus yards, change was the only reasonable reaction.

The following is a position-by-position chronicling of how free agency so far has impacted their defense:

DEFENSIVE LINE

Offseason activity: Signed NT/DE Cam Thomas (San Diego); UFA Ziggy Hood signed with Jacksonville; UFA Al Woods signed with Tennessee

UFAs at this position: Brett Keisel

One definitive piece of good news to come from the 2013 season was the emergence of Cam Heyward as an impact player during what was his third NFL season. With the exception of Heyward, however, this unit entered the offseason facing mostly question marks.

During the opening week of free agency, Hood, the former first-round pick in 2010, and Woods had signed contracts with other AFC teams. Both of those players were backup-types for the Steelers during their time here, and the signing of Thomas was portrayed as a move to restore some of the depth lost as a result of their leaving.

Thomas is said to have the ability to play either end or nose in a 3-4, and since the same is often said about Steve McLendon, there could be a chance of some flip-flopping to get everyone in a spot where they're most comfortable/effective.

The Steelers also have hosted Alex Carrington for a visit, but he missed all but three games in 2013 with a torn quadriceps, which is not a minor injury, and the team doesn't have a lot of room under the salary cap until after June 1.

The Skinny: Even though signing Thomas helped, depth here still isn't what it needs to be, because right now there are only six guys under contract – Heyward, McLendon, Thomas, Hebron Fangupo, Brian Arnfelt, and Nick Williams – and the team brought 11 defensive linemen to training camp last summer.