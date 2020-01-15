Statement from Rooney on Shell

I want to congratulate Donnie Shell for his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was a dynamic defender for our historic Steel Curtain defense in the 1970s.

As an undrafted rookie Donnie immediately earned the nickname "the Torpedo" for his physical special teams play. Donnie became a starter and a force from the strong safety position both as a tackler stopping the run and a ball hawk having 51 interceptions – a record for the strong safety position. Donnie is now the fifth member of our 1974 rookie class to be inducted.