Statement from Rooney on Shell

Statement by Steelers President Art Rooney II on Donnie Shell:
I want to congratulate Donnie Shell for his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was a dynamic defender for our historic Steel Curtain defense in the 1970s.
As an undrafted rookie Donnie immediately earned the nickname "the Torpedo" for his physical special teams play. Donnie became a starter and a force from the strong safety position both as a tackler stopping the run and a ball hawk having 51 interceptions – a record for the strong safety position. Donnie is now the fifth member of our 1974 rookie class to be inducted.
We are excited he will be honored with our sport's highest individual honor this summer in Canton.