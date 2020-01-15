hall-of-fame_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Statement from Rooney on Shell

Jan 15, 2020 at 09:12 AM

Statement by Steelers President Art Rooney II on Donnie Shell:

I want to congratulate Donnie Shell for his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was a dynamic defender for our historic Steel Curtain defense in the 1970s.

As an undrafted rookie Donnie immediately earned the nickname "the Torpedo" for his physical special teams play. Donnie became a starter and a force from the strong safety position both as a tackler stopping the run and a ball hawk having 51 interceptions – a record for the strong safety position. Donnie is now the fifth member of our 1974 rookie class to be inducted.

We are excited he will be honored with our sport's highest individual honor this summer in Canton.

Related Content

news

Harrison, Ward are HOF semifinalists

James Harrison and Hines Ward are semifinalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2023

news

Six Steelers nominated for HOF Class of 2023

Six Steelers made the list of nominees for the next HOF class

news

Rooney Jr., Parker finalists for HOF

Art Rooney Jr. and Buddy Parker are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Coach/Contributor category for the Class of 2023

news

Rooney Jr., Parker semifinalists for HOF

Art Rooney Jr. and Buddy Parker are semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Coach/Contributor category for the Class of 2023

news

A Hall of Fame honor for Parisi, Gordon

Former equipment manager Tony Parisi and public relations director Joe Gordon received the HOF's 'Awards of Excellence'

news

Shell shares his story of perseverance

Donnie Shell took part in Heart of a Hall of Famer with area high school students as a part of Black History Month

news

Bettis' birthday best

Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis is 50 years old today, so we are celebrating his big day with some of his most memorable Steelers moments

news

Nunn's impact was felt by many

Bill Nunn's impact went well beyond football, and was felt by those who worked with him at the Pittsburgh Courier

news

Ward a semifinalist for HOF Class of 2022

Hines Ward is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the sixth time

news

A night to honor legends

Bill Cowher, Alan Faneca, Troy Polamalu and Donnie Shell will receive their Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence

news

Five Steelers among nominees for HOF

The Steelers are well represented among the Modern Era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

news

Setting the standard in Canton

It was an incredible weekend in Canton, Ohio for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertising