Standing up for their cause

Levi Wallace

Cause: Levi Wallace Foundation

For Levi Wallace, going to college wasn't ever a question, but it also wasn't a given for him.

Wallace was a walk-on at the University of Alabama, fortunate enough to be able to attend college because of his parent's military service.

"I was a walk-on who was fortunate to get an opportunity with my dad and mom being in the military," said Wallace. "I was able to go to school on a GI Bill."

Wallace's goal is to help as many kids as possible in his hometown of Tucson, Arizona to achieve their dream of a college education.

"The overall goal of the foundation is to send kids to college," said Wallace. "The area I am from, Tucson, Arizona, there aren't a lot of funds that go into the city. I want to give the kids opportunities. It breaks my heart to go there and so much of the area, people haven't been outside of the city.

"I want to focus on kids that come from single family households. I lost my dad when I was 18. It created a new perspective for me. I can only imagine growing up with a single parent household. I want to give kids an advantage, a better opportunity."

The relatively new foundation, founded last February, is in the process of providing scholarships for area students to help them grow the way he did when he went to college.

"I want to give more attention to Tucson, bring scouts out there, have tournaments and things like that to draw attention to the great players there," said Wallace. "Phoenix is the big city and gets most of the attention. I want to hold events and use my platform to have people come look at the kids and motivate them. I was a walk on because I had to. I don't want that for anyone else. If you can get a scholarship, do it. As long as your tuition is paid for, that is the goal."

Wallace, who is six classes away from a second degree, always stresses the importance of education to kids.

"The best day is when I graduated from college," said Wallace. "When I give out scholarships, it's not just athletics, it's academics as well for kids who want to further themselves through education. That is so important to me."

While providing scholarships is the main goal, Wallace has started other programs, including holiday giveaways and a party on his birthday to celebrate area kids. He recently teamed with Austin Air Purifiers to donate seven air purifiers to the Boys & Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania through the foundation.

"I just wanted to be able to give these out and help them any way I could," said Wallace. "We did that for my high school (Tucson High School) back in Arizona, donated air purifiers there. I grew up with asthma and couldn't really breathe. It didn't benefit me to play sports when I was younger. I just wanted to be able to give back to the community here, give the kids a chance to be able to breathe in healthy air.

"If we can minimize any risks, stop the flow of any kind of viruses, allergies and breathe better air, it's so beneficial for kids."

Wallace visited the B&G Club location in Carnegie where he provided the donation, as well as handed out Terrible Towels, signed pictures and spent time enjoying a pizza party with the kids.

"I want to be a part of Pittsburgh. I just want to give back to the community," said Wallace. "It's my passion. I love being around kids. My parents owned a daycare when I was growing up. I grew up in a daycare. We had a day care with 100 kids. My parents always had a love for kids and that just trickled down to me. I see the hard work they put in the community, how much they gave of themselves, so it was easy for me to follow in that path. I have a heart for kids, giving back to the community anyway that I can. I want to be a part of that. Now that I am in Pittsburgh, it's important for me to get involved."

Part of Wallace's inspiration to give back is to honor his late father, Walter Wallace, who died of in 2014 of ALS when Levi was only 18.

"He was Superman in my life. There is no replacement," said Wallace. "At a young age, 18, it rearranges everything. He did a great job of molding me into the man I am.

"I was very fortunate. I almost felt like he was preparing me for that just in case. Being the oldest child in my family, I feel like there was a lot more pressure. He did a great job showing me what it means to be a man. Take care of what you have to take care of. There were still so many questions I had for him. I didn't have a girlfriend until that point, so you want to ask about relationships, how to shave, things like that.