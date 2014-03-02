Stallworth enters another Hall of Fame

Former Steelers wide receiver John Stallworth was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame on Saturday during their Fifth Annual Enshrinement Ceremony in Atlanta, Ga., in conjunction with the Black College Football Weekend.

Stallworth flourished at Alabama A&M, one of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), where he was a two-time All-SIAC selection (1972-73). Stallworth came out of Alabama A&M to find success in the NFL. He was drafted by the Steelers in 1974, was part of a receiver tandem with Lynn Swann that set the standard for years to come, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

"It's special in that I came out of the black college system and I look at the list of guys already in that Hall of Fame, guys that are part of my class, and it's the names of people I have a lot of respect for," said Stallworth. "A lot of them are already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame."