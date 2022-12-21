Spreading joy at the holidays

It's a time of year for giving back, for spreading joy and helping others. And when it comes to giving back, Steelers players definitely get into the spirit. That is why many of them have been doing their part this holiday season to make sure that Christmas is merry and bright for those in need.

Multiple players took kids from local organizations on holiday shopping trips, buying gifts for the kids, and helping the kids select gifts for family and loved ones.

Cornerback Levi Wallace, through his foundation, took kids from the UPMC's Children's Hospital Family Care Connection shopping. Family Care Connection works in partnership with families to meet their goals and help children achieve brighter futures.

"Christmas is about giving back," said Wallace. "I did the same event last year and I saw the effect it has on kids, and I wanted to do it again. Living through their perspective, what is important to them. The younger girls want the dolls and the princess stuff, and the older kids who don't have as much are looking for the clothes, or to buy their mom something, or buy groceries. You see things from their point of view, and it puts everything in perspective for me. It's about connecting with the kids and giving back to them. I have been blessed with so much that I want to be a blessing to others."

And a blessing he was. The joy he brought to the kids is something they will hold with them long after the holidays pass.

"It's humbling," said Wallace. "Sometimes we take what we have for granted. There are kids who just want some milk for their favorite cereal that they can't get all of the time. It's a humbling experience for me and my teammates who join me when we see those perspectives.