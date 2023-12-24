Spreading holiday joy

Steelers players have been giving back all month to help make Christmas brighter for families in the Pittsburgh area and beyond.
It all began with the team hosting Huddle for the Holidays, in conjunction with Convoy of Hope, at Acrisure Stadium.
The Steelers invited children and families from local organizations to join them for an evening filled with all they need for the holidays, from a hot meal, to toys, winter coats, shoes, socks, groceries and other necessities, as well as activities to bring Christmas joy.
Current and former Steelers players were lending a hand at an array of different stations, with wide eyed kids stunned to see them up close and personal.
"This is very important to be out here tonight," said defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, who also had members of The Heyward House on hand volunteering. "It's about serving our community. There are so many different kids that need our help. It's special for them to be here. It's about these kids and our community.
"We work with so many of the kids from the schools that are here. These are the kids that are doing so much good, but just need a little help. We are lucky to be a part of it."
That wasn't the only way the team has given back. Players have been hosting events, from shopping sprees to coat distributions and more, the holiday season has been packed with love.
Coach Mike Tomlin also hosted his annual turkey and food giveaway in conjunction with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. He was joined by his family, as well as Cameron Heyward, the Steelers Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, and his son, Cal.
Pittsburgh is special to tight end Pat Freiermuth and that is why he wants to give back to those in the city whenever he has the opportunity.
Freiermuth hosted kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania on a holiday shopping spree, giving them the opportunity to enjoy the holiday season in a manner they might not have otherwise done so.
"It was really important for me to do it just because I want to give back to the community that's been so good to me and my family," said Freiermuth. "Being able to give back to those kids that are less fortunate or may need a boost at the holiday season is really special."
Freiermuth was hands on with the kids shopping, helping them to pick gifts for themselves and family members.
"It's awesome," said Freiermuth. "Just seeing the smile on their faces, being able to pick out the gifts that they want. It means a lot to me. Just seeing the smile on their faces and being able to provide for kids like that, it makes you feel good you can do something for others."
Freiermuth understands how important it is to share blessings, especially this time of year, and is thrilled to have the platform to do it from.
"It gives you a lot of perspective," said Freiermuth. "It's hard to believe I'm able to affect people's lives off the football field. It means a lot to me.
"Pittsburgh has been so great to me and my family, and any chance I get the opportunity to give back, it means a lot to me. I am going to try and do as much as I can do in the community."
Steelers players give back to the Pittsburgh community during the holiday season
Cameron and Conner Heyward did their part to make the holidays happier for kids through the Foster Love Project.
The Heyward brothers did a toy drop off through The Heyward House, making sure the kids in that system have something to look forward to on Christmas morning.
This year Cam launched a new program, a toy and coat drive, with the Foster Love Project to make sure they provide gifts and outerwear to kids in foster care. Gestures like that earned Heyward the Steelers Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination.
"Pittsburgh has meant so much to my family," said Heyward. "To get to play in this league right next door to where my dad started his football career has been really special. It's important to me to give back to this community that has blessed my family in so many ways."
The weather in Pittsburgh one day last week sent a message loud and clear.
It's cold this time of year.
And linebacker Alex Highsmith and quarterback Kenny Pickett did their part to make sure kids stay warm.
The two, along with their wives, provided winter coats to kids at Urban Impact on Pittsburgh's North Side.
"To be out here and give back to these kids is amazing," said Highsmith. "To give back is so fulfilling. We have been given this platform to be a blessing to others and to be able to come here and give back to these kids means the world.
"Urban Impact is doing amazing things on the North Side and the City of Pittsburgh. To be able to give back to these kids means the world."
The players also posed for pictures and handed out Terrible Towels, with the smiles a mile wide on the faces of the kids.
"It's great to see the smiles on the kid's faces and how happy they are to see us and get new jackets," said Pickett. "You can't put a price on that, so it's awesome.
"It's very impactful. To do it in person is even more special. To interact with the kids and see how happy they are, it means the world to us to put smiles on their faces."
Rookie tackle Broderick Jones understands the importance of giving back, having been the recipient of kindness himself as he was growing up.
That is why he did his part this year to help others, hosting a holiday party for 100 kids and families who are either awaiting adoption or in foster care through TRAC Services for Families.
"I had people do that for me when I was younger, so it just feels normal for me to do that same as I'm growing up," said Jones. "It was good to see their smiles. Seeing smiles around the holiday time, giving back around this time, is big for me. It wasn't always peaches and cream for me growing up. Just being able to do things for them, it brings me joy.
"Hopefully showing my face and interacting with them gives them some type of inspiration.
"I am still trying to learn my way around Pittsburgh. There are some things I have been doing back in Atlanta, but now that Pittsburgh is my new home it's only right that I am doing it here. Just trying to spread the inspiration to the youth and give back what I can."
Santa Claus was on hand to help greet the kids, who all were given gifts and a warm winter coat. They also enjoyed a pasta dinner and were able to get autographs from Jones and take pictures.
"It's something I have been doing since I was in college, so I just try and continue and do it," said Jones. "Me and my family are fortunate enough to do things like this, so we are just trying to keep it going for as long as possible."
TRAC has been working since 1979 to help bring a permanent foundation for kids and continues today with the same mission of placing children in a permanent home.
"Every kid deserves Christmas magic," said Dr. Jacqueline Wilson, the CEO of TRAC Services for Families. "Our kids are no different. Everyone deserves to have a little bit of Christmas magic. So, when Broderick reached out to us and said they wanted to do this with our kids and families, that is Christmas magic.
"Our memories are around the table for Thanksgiving and Christmas, so this gives them an opportunity to experience all that kind of laughter and create some memories."
Giving back is nothing new for defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi.
It's how he was raised, so it's no surprise he wanted to give back this holiday season.
Ogunjobi took kids from the Urban League shopping for Christmas gifts for themselves, and the opportunity for them to buy for others they love.
"The importance of giving back in this capacity is something that comes from my parents, who have always been givers," said Ogunjobi. "They gave out of nothing when I was growing up.
"Being able to give back in this capacity is very big for me. You just never know what people are going through, especially at the holidays."
Ogunjobi spent the evening walking through the store with the kids, enjoying every minute of sharing valuable time together.
"To be able to help and be a light is super important to me," said Ogunjobi. "That's how my parents raised me. I am excited to just be able to do it. I think your impact and presence is important and something you should never take for granted.
"I am excited. I love seeing the kid's smiles and what they pick out. Christmas is always a fun time. I am just excited to help."
Getting into the holiday spirit was easy for cornerback Patrick Peterson, who embraces what it means to give back and be there for others.
Peterson got the holiday season off to a great start for kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Pittsburgh when he took them on a shopping spree as a part of his annual P2's Presents.
"This is one of my favorite events to put on each and every year," said Peterson. "Just to see the smiles on the kid's faces. To be able to give someone a helping hand when they don't think it's possible, especially during the holiday season, I am happy to be a part of it.
"Hearing the stories, how appreciative the kids are to accept this gift to enjoy their Christmas."
Peterson provided each child with a $100 gift card to help fulfill their holiday wish list, as well as a specially designed t-shirt and a take home dinner.
"It doesn't matter where I am, what team I am playing for, I am here to be able to give people hope," said Peterson. "That is my purpose. I grew up in a community where we have so many great athletes that came through and I wanted to do the same thing. I always told myself if I was on that platform and had the same opportunity, I wanted to do the same things. I was raised very well."
One of the most special aspects for Peterson was seeing the kids not just buy items for themselves, but also taking care of those they love.
"Just their imagination, some of the things they say, the things they may want," said Peterson. "The most intriguing thing is the kids never just think of themselves. They are always getting gifts for their siblings, for their parents, for a loved one.
"For them to have that caring heart, it goes to show that is a special person in that little body."
Peterson has done the same type of event throughout his career, in every city where he has played, and hopes that younger players seeing veterans do these types of things sets the example.
"We are on a special platform as professional athletes," said Peterson. "So many kids look up to us. I want to help young guys understand their platform is very important and they should use it in the right way."
For cornerback Darius Rush, home is where he heart was for the holidays.
Rush hosted a holiday meal for 200 people back home in Kingstree, South Carolina.
"It was something me and my family talked about doing for a while," said Rush. "We gave away about 200 meals in my hometown. It was a great event to do. It was big for me and my family to do something for my community that supported me to this point, to get to where I am. It was special to give back."
In addition, he donated $4,500 to the Williamsburg County School District to help the high schools in that area with equipment. Santa was on hand with gift cards for the kids, and Rush posed for pictures with everyone in attendance and gave everyone an autographed photo.
"It was a great event to put on for my hometown and I am looking forward to doing more things," said Rush. "It was an event where whoever needed a meal could come and grab one.
"It was great to be able to do this for my community. I want it to be an example of who I am and no matter where we come from, we are a small community, but it's possible to make a big impact. No matter how small the town is you come from, and the outlook might not be in our favor, we can still make it big and then give back."
Cornerback Levi Wallace understands the importance of giving back and he knows during the holiday season, the need is even greater.
That is why he hosted kids from UPMC's Family Care Centers for a fun shopping trip where they were able to buy gifts for themselves and loved ones.
"You always want to give back to the community. The need is always great," said Wallace. "I know for me, I always want to do more. Whatever I can do to help somebody during the holidays or throughout the year, me and my foundation try to get that accomplished."
Wallace loves the ability to see the looks on the kid's faces as they picked out the gifts, many of their tastes dictated by age and gender which had him laughing.
"When you take kids shopping, you get to see life from people's perspective," said Wallace. "And it depends on who you are walking around with. If you are walking around with the little girls, they want to look at the Barbie stuff. You get the older boys, and they want warmer clothes, or they don't have food at the house, and they want to buy stuff that they like.
"It helps you put life into perspective. As much as it is helping the kids, it helps us too. I am glad some of my teammates get to come and experience that too and they do something like that in their own community."
Wallace knows how lucky he is with what life has afforded him and he doesn't take it for granted.
"We are blessed to play this game of football," said Wallace. "I think Teddy Bridgewater said it best recently. We play football on Sunday for three hours and then we go back to just being people.
"It's about who you help while you are on this planet and the impact you have on your community. While I have this platform, I want to give back and show people I care about them and that is why we are put on this earth."