Spreading holiday joy

Cornerback Levi Wallace understands the importance of giving back and he knows during the holiday season, the need is even greater.

That is why he hosted kids from UPMC's Family Care Centers for a fun shopping trip where they were able to buy gifts for themselves and loved ones.

"You always want to give back to the community. The need is always great," said Wallace. "I know for me, I always want to do more. Whatever I can do to help somebody during the holidays or throughout the year, me and my foundation try to get that accomplished."

Wallace loves the ability to see the looks on the kid's faces as they picked out the gifts, many of their tastes dictated by age and gender which had him laughing.

"When you take kids shopping, you get to see life from people's perspective," said Wallace. "And it depends on who you are walking around with. If you are walking around with the little girls, they want to look at the Barbie stuff. You get the older boys, and they want warmer clothes, or they don't have food at the house, and they want to buy stuff that they like.

"It helps you put life into perspective. As much as it is helping the kids, it helps us too. I am glad some of my teammates get to come and experience that too and they do something like that in their own community."

Wallace knows how lucky he is with what life has afforded him and he doesn't take it for granted.

"We are blessed to play this game of football," said Wallace. "I think Teddy Bridgewater said it best recently. We play football on Sunday for three hours and then we go back to just being people.