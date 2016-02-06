Special teams were impactful

The revelation in the kicking game was kicker Chris Boswell.

The Steelers had to first go through Garrett Hartley (injured) and Josh Scobee (released) upon trying to find a replacement Chris Boswell (injured). But once they settled on Boswell he made up for lost time.

Boswell made his debut on Oct. 12 at San Diego and ended up leading the NFL with 29 field goals from Week 5 through the end of the regular season and finishing second in points with 113 in that span (New England's Stephen Gostkowski had 116).

Boswell's 29-for-32 showing on field-goal attempts set a Steelers' record for rookie/first-year kickers (90.6 percent) and was good for fourth on the Steelers' all-time list in that category (Suisham, 93.8, 2013; Gary Anderson, 93.3, 1993; Jeff Reed, 92.0, 2007). Boswell also set Steelers' records for rookie/first-year kickers with 29 field goals and 113 points.

Boswell's 29 field goals tied for fifth in franchise history overall (Norm Johnson, 34, 1994; Anderson, 33, 1985; Suisham, 30, 2013; Kris Brown, 30, 2001; Suisham, 29, 2014; Roy Gerela, 29, 1973).

Punter Jordan Berry, signed on April 14, 2015, wound up No. 3 in the NFL with 47.5 percent of his punts (28 of 59) downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line. Berry trailed only Kansas City's Dustin Colquitt (49.3) and Oakland's Marquette King (48.2) in that department and set a Steelers' record in that category by surpassing Josh Miller's 42.0 percent showing in 1998 (34 of 81).

Berry also tied the Steelers' record for net punting average in a season at 39.1 yards (Daniel Sepulveda averaged 39.1 yards in 2010).

Linebacker Vince Williams and safety Robert Golden tied for the team lead with nine solo tackles on special teams (Williams had a team-leading 11 total stops to Thomas' 10).