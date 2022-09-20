Six Steelers nominated for HOF Class of 2023

Several former Steelers took the next step toward football immortality when the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Among the former Steelers on the list of 129 players are kicker Gary Anderson, linebackers Chad Brown, James Farrior and James Harrison, nose tackle Casey Hampton and receiver Hines Ward.
Harrison is the only one of the players making the list for the first time.
The list of nominees includes 67 offensive players, 50 defensive players and 12 special teams players. The list of Modern-Era Nominees will be reduced to 25 Semifinalists in November and 15 Finalists who will be announced in January.