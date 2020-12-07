Showing their passion on their cleats

Cameron Heyward

Cause: Honoring his father, Craig 'Ironhead' Heyward through the V Foundation for Cancer Research

Family is everything.

And for Cameron Heyward, family is what his cleats are all about.

When he takes the field this week, Heyward will be sporting cleats that honor his late father, Craig 'Ironhead' Heyward, an 11-year NFL veteran who lost his battle to brain cancer in 2006, when he was only 39 years, and Cameron was still in high school and the V Foundation, founded by ESPN in honor of late N.C. State basketball coach Jim Valvano, who died of cancer after a courageous and public battle with the disease.

"I never viewed my dad as a pro athlete," said Heyward on a podcast with the V Foundation. "He was my dad. He was my best friend. I always viewed my dad as my best friend and someone I could count on."

Craig Heyward was first diagnosed with cancer in 1998, ending his NFL career. It was tough for the entire family to deal with on many levels, but they also tried to look at the positives.

"I talk to my mom, and it was pretty tough to have such a joy taken away from him," said Heyward. "I think it all started when he was experiencing blurred vision and got checked by the doctors. They found the tumor behind his right eye. They were able to remove it. It was benign. It left him blind in his right eye.

"With the tough decision to retire, it gave him the opportunity to be around me and my brothers more. I like to think when one door closes, another door opens."

Heyward said his dad was always at his games and joked that he was always the loudest one there.

"He continued to live life," said Heyward. "I know it hurt having football taken away, but he wasn't going to sulk and absorbed life."

Sadly, the tumor returned, this time causing a stroke that left him paralyzed on the right side and the challenge even greater.

"His goal was to get to a point where he could walk for my senior day of football," said Heyward. "Obviously, he didn't make it. It was tough on all of us. Through that we always understood he wasn't going to feel sorry for himself. He was going to get to a point where he was going to be able to walk. He always had goals in mind and cared about the people he loved.

"We had to rally around him, make sure we could be there for him. When he passed away, I was at a basketball tournament. My mom had to muster up the strength to tell me. It was tough to go through a moment like that, him being the rock of our family, but it made us all step up."

And Heyward continues to step up. He has immersed himself in the Pittsburgh community, doing multiple things to honor his father. He has a 'Pittsburgh is Stronger than Cancer' t-shirt to raise funds for research and helping families deal with hardships, as well as 'Craig's Closet,' one of the foundation's main endeavors that is a true testament to his father.

The idea of 'Craig's Closet' started when his dad arrived at the University of Pittsburgh as a freshman running back with one suit, something he was grateful to at least have coming from a single-parent home with six siblings. There are many young men currently in Pittsburgh area facing the same type of battle, many that don't even have that one suit they can wear to a job interview, or a college recruiting trip, or anywhere. 'Craig's Closet' helps provide them with suits.

"It's very important to me," said Heyward. "The idea came from my dad. When he grew up, he only had one suit. A lot of his friends didn't have suits at all. This is a creative way we thought of to give back to the community and help prepare young men for jobs, or homecoming, moving forward in life. You never know how much a suit can help present yourself.

"He cared about a lot of people, he cared about kids. Having a suit prepares you for the next part of your journey.

"We're just trying to prepare these kids for the future, helping out any way. Whether it's taking your girlfriend out for a nice dinner and you just want to show her how you present yourself. Or if you are getting ready for a job and you understand you want to look sharp and present yourself well, this is your opportunity."

Heyward said when he arrived at the Steelers he learned about giving back from the players who came before him, including Brett Keisel, Troy Polamalu and Aaron Smith. Choosing to focus on cancer research this year was easy for him. But dealing with a parent who has or had cancer, is never easy.

"It's a tough toll to go through it the first round, let alone go through it the second round," said Heyward. "It takes a burden on a family and is nothing I would wish on anybody.