Shell shares his story of perseverance

"I wasn't drafted. I played linebacker in college, and they switched me to defensive back. I came to a team on the cusp of being great. And they had an All-Pro in the secondary. That was a challenge to me not only to make the team but to try and unseat somebody that had been an All-Pro before. Perseverance sticks out to me in my mind.

"When I went up (to Pittsburgh) I had to persevere. I ended up being one of 13 rookies to make the team in 1974. You have to persevere. Sometimes the Lord gives you talents and abilities, and you don't have success right now. Don't quit, don't give up. If I would have quit, I never would have been an NFL player. Not only an NFL player, but an All-Pro player.

"When I was in high school and college, I never sat on the bench. When I got to Pittsburgh the likes of Mel Blount, J.T. Thomas and Mike Wagner were All-Pro and I had to sit on the bench. Don't be afraid if you don't start, don't make the team the first time. The Lord is trying to teach you about perseverance and your attitude."

The program with Shell was part of the Hall of Fame's celebration of Black History Month, and as player who came from South Carolina State University, a Historically Black College and University, he understands the progress that is being made with putting the spotlight on those players.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame, of which Shell is also a member, is now housed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, and the first ever HBCU Legacy Bowl took place last weekend in Louisiana.

"If it wasn't for an HBCU, I probably wouldn't have had an opportunity to go to college," said Shell. "I got a scholarship. I got my degree. When you get your degree, you create options for yourself.