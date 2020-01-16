Shell's HOF selection has teammates thrilled

Stallworth said he watched Shell's interview on Good Morning Football feeling inspired, the same type of feeling he has gotten from Shell in some many other aspects in life.

"Watching that interview, you saw the type of individual Donnie is," said Stallworth. "He was inspirational when he talked about moving up through the ranks from high school, to college to the pro ranks and what it took to get there and thanking folks and telling about moving forward and the influence the coaches have on players.

"That has always been Donnie, someone who has always been inspirational. He was inspirational as a player on our team. What he brought to the game was inspiring to all of us. His life after football continued that way. He continues to inspire, even old crusty guys like me to try to be better, try to move forward and try to inspire others."

When Tony Dungy was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016 he didn't have to think twice about who he wanted his presenter to be. He chose Shell, a former teammate and a player he would go on to coach as a part of the Steelers' defensive staff.

His reasons for choosing Shell were plentiful. The two are close friends, are like family. Shell helped campaign for Dungy when he got elected to the Hall of Fame and Dungy thought the best thing to do was to have him as his presenter, putting him in front of the voters and audience as an avenue to get him voted in.

Dungy was absolutely thrilled when he got the news that Shell had finally got what he deserved.

"I am so happy for him. It's so well deserved," said Dungy. "Donnie called me after he got the news. I just could not believe it. You are always hoping, you think it's going to happen. I know for me waiting three or four times and it doesn't happen, you kind of prepare yourself for the disappointment. When he told me he got in, I was overjoyed.

"It's a special feeling for me because not only is he deserving because of how he played the position and everything he did, but for me personally to know how much he poured into me getting there, it means that much more to me. There is no way he shouldn't be in there. It's poetic justice. It's an awesome, awesome feeling."

Steelers President Art Rooney II had a regularly scheduled session with local media on Wednesday afternoon, and shared his excitement for Shell and Coach Bill Cowher, who learned over the weekend he was also going to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Centennial Class of 2020.