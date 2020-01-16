Shell reflects on his HOF selection

A perfect 10: With Shell now in the Hall of Fame, the Steelers now have 10 players from the 1970s dynasty in the Hall of Fame. On offense you have Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris, John Stallworth, Lynn Swann and Mike Webster. Defensively there is Mel Blount, Joe Greene, Jack Ham, Jack Lambert and now Shell.

"It's great. It's great just to look back," said Shell. "When you're playing, you can't see your accomplishments. When you have time out of the game and you retire and you look back at what we did, what we accomplished as a team, it's an awesome accomplishment. Also, to do it with the guys, the players we did it with. They were not only great players, they were great people."

Many of those players campaigned for Shell to be enshrined, as did Tony Dungy, another former teammate who was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 2016 as a coach.

"Tony was a great advocate," said Shell. "Mel, John Stallworth, Franco, Joe Greene. All those guys, Terry Bradshaw wrote a reference for me. All those guys kind of reminded me, when I read comments, it kind of brought tears to my eyes. It was kind of like we were on the field again and you have a bad play and they're telling you, 'Hey, I've got your back.' I wasn't surprised but I was happy about those comments and the way they advocated for me."

Shell said it has been special hearing from his teammates since the news came out, and he can't wait to speak to more of them.