Shazier: 'We all want that'

Linebacker Ryan Shazier has seen the group of linebackers who adorn the wall. It serves as motivation. A greatness to strive towards. A goal to work towards.

"I look at that stuff and think about the guys who were here," said Shazier. "I feel like I am good enough and have the ability to do that stuff. It motivates me to work harder and get better at my position."

Shazier hopes one day that today's young linebackers, No. 1 draft picks like himself, Ryan Shazier and Bud Dupree, share the bond of being considered among the best linebackers ever to play for the Steelers. Because with the history the team has at the position, being thought of as one of the best is a mighty high honor.

"We would love to have that type of legacy," said Shazier. "Who wouldn't want their name to be on the list of guys like Jack Lambert and Jack Ham? That sounds amazing. We all want that. We play this game to be great. We are going to work so we can continue the tradition."

There is still a lot of work to be done, and Shazier is the first to admit it. In his two seasons he has played in 21 games, missing the others due to various injuries. It's hampered him in some ways, but he hasn't let it hold him back.

"It's frustrating because I know what kind of player I am and the Steelers know what kind of player I am," said Shazier. "That is why they drafted me. I feel like those injuries made me focus and understand nothing is given to you. You have to work for everything you have. You realize that you have to continue to work no matter what. I feel like that is going to make a difference next year."