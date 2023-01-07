Sharing love and support

According to the Bills, Hamlin was able to FaceTime with his teammates during a team meeting on Friday, telling his teammates, 'Love you boys.'

"First I am walking around with a big smile because I just saw everything, that his is able to talk and all," said defensive back Tre Norwood. "That's a huge step that he is progressively getting better.

"Doing this means a lot to me. Damar and I developed a friendship over the past couple of years through football. Being here in Pittsburgh, you see how much the city loves him, how much he gives back to the city. With all his family is going through right now, we just want to help out a little bit. I am smiling because of the good news that he is getting better and still sending prayers to him and his family each and every day."

The players walked in with armfuls of toys, trying to bring some joy after a difficult week for everyone.

"It's doing anything I can to just show my support," said safety Terrell Edmunds, whose brother Tremaine plays for the Bills. "That's my dawg. I had him in my prayers and everything. Any way I can support him or his family, show them that I care and that I'm there for them, I want to do."

The rallying around Hamlin is a sign of the relationship NFL players have across the board. When you hear 'football is family,' this is a sign of how true that rings.