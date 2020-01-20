Serving others is the key today

Monday was a day to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and for many it meant a day off from work, a day of rest and relaxation.

But to truly honor the memory of the Civil Rights activist, the day should be observed as, 'a day on, not a day off.'

The third Monday in January is a federal holiday, known as MLK Day. And while yes, many companies close for the day, it is officially a day of service to celebrate King's life and legacy.

And that is exactly what Steelers' staff did as they spent part of the day at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, packing food for people in the Pittsburgh region who are food insecure.

"During the season we are running around crazy, so to take some time out in the offseason as a staff to give back to the community, something we impress upon with our players, I think it's important for us as a staff to lead by example and be out there getting to know community members, understanding food access and insecurity," said Blayre Holmes, the Steelers Director of Community Relations. "There are a lot of neighborhoods that are food deserts, they can't get fresh fruit and vegetables. Helping the Food Bank, a longtime partner of ours, our players do food distributions throughout the year and this is a great way for the staff to get out in the community and give back. It's a mission of ours as an organization and it's great to see the staff participate as well.