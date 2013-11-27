Series History: Steelers vs. Ravens

October 20, 2013Pittsburgh 19, Baltimore 16Heinz Field
K Shaun Suishamconnected on a 42-yard field goal as time expired to give the Steelers a 19-16 victory over division rival, the Baltimore Ravens.
Pittsburgh scored first midway through the first quarter. QB Ben Roethlisbergerled the team on a 10-play, 60-yard drive that was capped off by a three-yard shovel pass to TE Heath Miller. The touchdown was the 40th in Miller's career, as he became just the fifth player in team history to record at least 40 receiving touchdowns.
Baltimore's K Justin Tucker made a 46-yard field goal near the end of the first quarter to cut the lead, 7-3. Suisham connected on his first field goal of the game, a 34-yarder, early in the second quarter to increase Pittsburgh's lead, 10-3. Right before halftime, Tucker connected from 38 yards out, and the Steelers went into halftime with a 10-6 lead.
The only points in the third quarter came from Suisham, as he made a 28-yard field goal late in the period to increase the Steelers lead, 13-6. Both teams exchanged field goals, as Tucker made a 32-yarder early in the fourth quarter and then Suisham followed it up with a 38-yarder.
With Pittsburgh leading 16-9, the Ravens started at their own 27-yard line. QB Joe Flacco led the team on a 16-play, 73-yard drive that took up eight minutes of clock time. Flacco found TE Dallas Clark for a one-yard score to tie the game, 16-16.
But Roethlisberger had more than enough time to lead his team down the field. Roethlisberger led the group 39 yards to set up Suisham's game-winning kick. It marked the 28th time during the regular season that Roethlisberger led the team to victory when facing a fourth-quarter deficit or tie.