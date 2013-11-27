Series History: Steelers vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh scored first midway through the first quarter. QB Ben Roethlisbergerled the team on a 10-play, 60-yard drive that was capped off by a three-yard shovel pass to TE Heath Miller. The touchdown was the 40th in Miller's career, as he became just the fifth player in team history to record at least 40 receiving touchdowns.

Baltimore's K Justin Tucker made a 46-yard field goal near the end of the first quarter to cut the lead, 7-3. Suisham connected on his first field goal of the game, a 34-yarder, early in the second quarter to increase Pittsburgh's lead, 10-3. Right before halftime, Tucker connected from 38 yards out, and the Steelers went into halftime with a 10-6 lead.

The only points in the third quarter came from Suisham, as he made a 28-yard field goal late in the period to increase the Steelers lead, 13-6. Both teams exchanged field goals, as Tucker made a 32-yarder early in the fourth quarter and then Suisham followed it up with a 38-yarder.