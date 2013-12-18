Series History: Steelers vs. Packers

February 6, 2011Super Bowl XLVGreen Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25Cowboys Stadium

The Steelers could not overcome an early 18-point deficit and fell short in their quest for their seventh Super Bowl victory, losing to the Green Bay Packers 31-25 in Super Bowl XLV.

The Packers struck first when QB Aaron Rodgers found WR Jordy Nelson for a 29-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter to give Green Bay the 7-0 lead. Only 24 seconds later, Steelers' QB Ben Roethlisbergerwas picked off by S Nick Collins, who returned it 37 yards for a touchdown to give the Packers a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.