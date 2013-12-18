Series History: Steelers vs. Packers

February 6, 2011Super Bowl XLVGreen Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25Cowboys Stadium
The Steelers could not overcome an early 18-point deficit and fell short in their quest for their seventh Super Bowl victory, losing to the Green Bay Packers 31-25 in Super Bowl XLV.
The Packers struck first when QB Aaron Rodgers found WR Jordy Nelson for a 29-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter to give Green Bay the 7-0 lead. Only 24 seconds later, Steelers' QB Ben Roethlisbergerwas picked off by S Nick Collins, who returned it 37 yards for a touchdown to give the Packers a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Steelers got on the board early in the second quarter when K Shaun Suishamconnected from 33 yards to cut the Packers' lead to 14-3. On the Steelers' next possession, Roethlisberger was picked off again. On the Packers' ensuing drive, Rodgers found WR Greg Jennings for a 21-yard touchdown to put Green Bay ahead 21-3.
The Steelers though would cut the lead to 21-10 when WR Hines Wardcaught an eight-yard touchdown pass from Roethlisberger late in the first half. Ward finished the game with seven catches for 78 yards and one touchdown.
Pittsburgh cut the lead to 21-17 in the third quarter when RB Rashard Mendenhallscored from eight yards. Mendenhall finished with a game-high 63 yards rushing and one touchdown.
The Steelers' defense forced the Packers to punt on every third-quarter possession, and the offense looked to take the lead. However, on the first play of the fourth quarter, Mendenhall fumbled, the Packers marched down the field, and Rodgers found Jennings again, this time for an eight-yard score, increasing their lead to 28-17.
The Steelers, however, responded on their ensuing posession as Roethlisberger found WR Mike Wallacefor a 25-yard touchdown pass, and with a two-point conversion, the Steelers were only down 28-25.
On the Packers' next drive, K Mason Crosby connected from 23 yards out to give Green Bay a six-point lead. The Steelers still had time, taking over with two minutes left in the game, but they failed to convert a fourth-and-five from their own 33-yard line.