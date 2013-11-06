Series History: Steelers vs. Bills

Nov 06, 2013 at 01:30 AM

PHOTOS - Eye on the Opponent: Buffalo Bills

November 28, 2010Pittsburgh 19, Buffalo 16 (OT)Ralph Wilson Stadium

**

K Shaun Suisham's **41-yard field goal with 2:14 left in overtime gave the Steelers the 19-16 victory against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium. The Steelers are now 8-3 on the year, including a 5-1 record on the road. The Bills fell to 2-9.

The Steelers wasted no time getting on the board, marching 78 yards on 13 plays on their opening drive. RB Rashard Mendenhallscored from one-yard out to put the Steelers up 7-0. Mendenhall finished the game with a career-high 36 carries for a season-high 151 yards and a touchdown.

Suisham connected on a 45-yard field goal early in the second quarter to put the Steelers ahead,10-0. With only three seconds left in the first half, Suisham connected from 46 yards to put the Steelers up 13-0 at halftime. Suisham finished the game a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals, all coming from at least 40-yards out.

The Bills responded late in the third quarter when QB Ryan Fitzpatrickfound RB Fred Jackson for what appeared to be a short gain. However, Jackson broke through the secondary and into the end zone for 65-yard touchdown reception.

The Bills tied the game 13-13 with a pair of field goals from K Rian Lindell early in the fourth quarter. Lindell connected from 29 yards and then 32 yards only two minutes after to tie the game. The Steelers went ahead, 16-13, midway through the fourth quarter on Suisham's 48-yard field goal.

The Bills looked poised to take the lead with only three minutes left in the game. Fitzpatrick had the Bills at the Steelers' 12-yard line, but S Troy Polamalupicked off Fitzpatrick and it appeared that the Steelers could run out the clock. Costly penalties forced the Steelers to punt. The Bills then drove to the Steelers' 31-yard line and Lindell booted a 49-yard field goal to force overtime.

The Bills won the coin toss in overtime and elected to receive. Buffalo had a golden opportunity with its second possession in overtime, but a crucial dropped touchdown pass by WR Stevie Johnson forced the Bills to punt. The Steelers took over at their 20-yard line and marched it to the Buffalo 22-yard line where Suisham nailed the game-winning field goal.

11062013_SeriesHistory_Bills_BoxScore.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Antes del juego: Semana 15 - Steelers vs Colts

Un juego clave para mantener un lugar en la post-temporada. 
news

Week 15 Injury Report (Colts)

A look at player injuries and practice participation for Week 15
news

Hoping for the best

Steelers trying to sort out linebacker availability prior to visiting Indy
news

Faulkner wants to get Trubisky into a rhythm

With playoffs on the line, a strong performance needed from Steelers offense
Advertising