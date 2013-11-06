Series History: Steelers vs. Bills

The Steelers wasted no time getting on the board, marching 78 yards on 13 plays on their opening drive. RB Rashard Mendenhallscored from one-yard out to put the Steelers up 7-0. Mendenhall finished the game with a career-high 36 carries for a season-high 151 yards and a touchdown.

Suisham connected on a 45-yard field goal early in the second quarter to put the Steelers ahead,10-0. With only three seconds left in the first half, Suisham connected from 46 yards to put the Steelers up 13-0 at halftime. Suisham finished the game a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals, all coming from at least 40-yards out.

The Bills responded late in the third quarter when QB Ryan Fitzpatrickfound RB Fred Jackson for what appeared to be a short gain. However, Jackson broke through the secondary and into the end zone for 65-yard touchdown reception.