Series History: Steelers vs. Bills

PHOTOS - Eye on the Opponent: Buffalo Bills
November 28, 2010Pittsburgh 19, Buffalo 16 (OT)Ralph Wilson Stadium
K Shaun Suisham's **41-yard field goal with 2:14 left in overtime gave the Steelers the 19-16 victory against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium. The Steelers are now 8-3 on the year, including a 5-1 record on the road. The Bills fell to 2-9.
The Steelers wasted no time getting on the board, marching 78 yards on 13 plays on their opening drive. RB Rashard Mendenhallscored from one-yard out to put the Steelers up 7-0. Mendenhall finished the game with a career-high 36 carries for a season-high 151 yards and a touchdown.
Suisham connected on a 45-yard field goal early in the second quarter to put the Steelers ahead,10-0. With only three seconds left in the first half, Suisham connected from 46 yards to put the Steelers up 13-0 at halftime. Suisham finished the game a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals, all coming from at least 40-yards out.
The Bills responded late in the third quarter when QB Ryan Fitzpatrickfound RB Fred Jackson for what appeared to be a short gain. However, Jackson broke through the secondary and into the end zone for 65-yard touchdown reception.
The Bills tied the game 13-13 with a pair of field goals from K Rian Lindell early in the fourth quarter. Lindell connected from 29 yards and then 32 yards only two minutes after to tie the game. The Steelers went ahead, 16-13, midway through the fourth quarter on Suisham's 48-yard field goal.
The Bills looked poised to take the lead with only three minutes left in the game. Fitzpatrick had the Bills at the Steelers' 12-yard line, but S Troy Polamalupicked off Fitzpatrick and it appeared that the Steelers could run out the clock. Costly penalties forced the Steelers to punt. The Bills then drove to the Steelers' 31-yard line and Lindell booted a 49-yard field goal to force overtime.
The Bills won the coin toss in overtime and elected to receive. Buffalo had a golden opportunity with its second possession in overtime, but a crucial dropped touchdown pass by WR Stevie Johnson forced the Bills to punt. The Steelers took over at their 20-yard line and marched it to the Buffalo 22-yard line where Suisham nailed the game-winning field goal.