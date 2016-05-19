Selection worth the wait for Feeney

"I'm glad they really wanted me," Feeney said. "I'm just hoping I can do what they see in me, hopefully produce. If it's at first produce on special teams, then I'll do that. And then later on if I get on the defense and make plays, that's fine.

"The coaches are really great teachers. They really take time to really make sure you know what you're doing.

They understand that we're young and we're going to make mistakes. They're going to really teach us and really instill the game into us slowly. They're making sure that we learn from our mistakes."