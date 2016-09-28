Secondary exploring options

THE PRINCE OF BELL-AIR:** RB Le'Veon Bell said he can handle an expanded role catching the ball if it comes to that against Kansas City.

"I feel more confident catching the ball," Bell said. "When I was suspended that's all I was really doing, running routes, conditioning every day and just catching the ball. Today, it felt great. I felt like I was hauling the ball in a lot easier. Plus, I have (QB) Ben (Roethlisberger) throwing to me so he's putting it right where it has to be.

"If I play receiver I feel I can get open. I feel I can get open on just about anybody. If I end up in the slot I gotta do what I gotta do to get open. I'm confident I'll be able to get open."

Bell even caught a deep pass from Roethlisberger.

It was a 'go' ball," Bell said. "Ben threw a great ball, I did a great job tracking the ball, getting my feet in bounds and making the catch.

"I want to be a player for all aspects of the game. I want to catch short passes, down the field, whatever it may be, get run after, everything."