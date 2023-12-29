Seahawks are talking about Porter, Watt and Tomlin

The Steelers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, a battle of two 8-7 teams who are fighting to stay in the playoff hunt.
Mason Rudolph is expected to start for the black and gold, a player Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll said he is familiar with.
"He's started a number of games," said Carroll. "We've got all kinds of film on him, so we can see him."
The Seahawks weighed in on Rudolph, rookie Joey Porter Jr., linebacker T.J. Watt and cornerback Patrick Peterson.
* * *
Coach Pete Carroll on quarterback Mason Rudolph:
"He's been around for a few years. He's started a number of games. We've got all kinds of film on him, so we can see him. Big strong armed, good-looking kid. Looked great the other night, dropped some dimes on them, and made some huge plays, and gave them a real spark where they jumped to 21 to zip right off the bat. It's obvious that he lifted them. They got great play out of other guys too, turnovers and all of that helped, but he was right in the middle of all of that."
Linebacker Bobby Wagner on how to limit the explosive plays by the Steelers offense, including Najee Harris:
"I think on some of those plays he just got behind the corner, or things like that. That is the first thing, not letting the guy get behind you. I think two, just understanding they have a good run game, they are going to mix it up really well. Doing your job. Every player has a job to do, and I think it's that simple. I don't think we have to load the box or anything. It's just making sure you do your assignment."
Quarterback Geno Smith on what stands out about the Steelers defense:
"It starts with T.J. Watt, 17 sacks. One of the better defensive players in the league. Great edge guy, a guy who has it all. He has the bull rush. He's got quicks on the edge. He's really good at punching the ball out, causing havoc, getting turnovers for them, and also great at batting balls at the line of scrimmage. Just being mindful of where he is at all times, knowing that we have to have a plan for him, and being able to make sure that he isn't impacting the game the way that he has, and then overall, a Mike Tomlin coached team. A defense that plays hard, that gives you multiple looks. They're going to go out there, they're going to fight, they're going to compete. They lead the league in turnover differential, they're plus 10 right now, and they get a lot of turnovers. You can see they're in a lot of close games, they figure out ways to win at the end, they keep believing and keep fighting, very similar to how we are, and we're built. A great defense, a lot of good players on that side, some young players, but another challenge. They've got (Alex) Highsmith on the other side, he's got seven sacks, and he's got two interceptions and a couple of forced fumbles. There's a couple of guys on that side we have to be very mindful of."
Carroll on Patrick Peterson making the transition from corner to safety:
"I don't know if I've ever said this to you guys, but when Patrick came to our camp at USC, I had made the comment that he was the best player at his position we had ever seen in all of those years we were there. He was so perfectly gifted. We obviously tried to get him to come. We couldn't get him. I've been watching him for a long time. He's an unbelievably gifted athlete, but it's way more than that. It's all the sense and the awareness. He's using all of that to make this quick transition. He looks smooth back there and he's comfortable doing it. This is what happens sometimes to corners, in their later years they get a chance to do this. He's totally capable of pulling this off. He's doing a nice job so far."
Receiver DK Metcalf on Joey Porter Jr. and what similarities he sees from guys that grew up around the locker room:
"I think they just carry themselves differently and they are a lot smarter than their age. He is a very smart corner. For him just being a rookie, he has made a lot of plays. He has taken on a lot of big receivers. It's going to be a fun matchup going against him, knowing his dad was a heck of a football player for that same organization. I think it's going to be a good matchup."
Smith on Peterson and Porter:
"I feel like I've been playing Pat my entire life, since high school. To see him transition into safety, he's always been an athlete, he's always been able to play all the positions, and I don't think that's no different. I think he's always going to be an impact player, that's just the type of guy he is and the type of ability he has.
"A rookie corner (Porter), but he's out there, he's playing like a vet. He's got a lot of confidence. A taller, more slender guy, long arms, seems like he does well in and out of breaks. Another guy that we've got to be on top of and make sure that when we're going at him, we're placing the ball in the right places. They've got a lot of talented guys on that defense and on that team. They're fighting for their season, so we expect them to come in and be prepared."
Carroll on containing T.J. Watt:
"You have to do a little bit of everything. There's no one way to stop him. He's such a volatile football player and it's just really challenging. That's why he's got 17 sacks, and he's doing it again. He's having another great year. Everybody knows he's there. He's not hiding, so we have to do a nice job and keep him guessing a little bit the best we can and try to keep him from being a big part of this game."
Carroll on what makes Watt different than other elite pass rushers:
"All of those guys have their own physical, unique makeup. All of those guys are different, but they all have the same kind of impact. Micah (Parsons) is a little different in how they use him, but they're extraordinarily gifted in what it takes to be a pass rusher. That's length, quickness, explosion, athleticism, sense and timing and feel, all of those things to be that high of a caliber player. It's not just how fast you are, how big you are, there's so many other things going. To sustain over years and continue to be a really impacting player, that's a whole different level of guy. Those guys you mentioned, they're way out there. They're all very exceptionally gifted with their physique and their physical side and what they have to offer, or they wouldn't be able to do it. It takes all of that."
Offensive coordinator Shane Waldon on what type if challenge Watt presents:
"T.J. Watt, down in down out, is relentless on the edge there. Going against him two years ago, he was able to create turnovers. And his ability to create turnovers, obviously 17 sacks on the year, that goes without saying. But the creating the turnovers, the batted balls, the pursuit in the run game, he really is able to do it all. He's one of those players that plays at an elite level. Like some of the other guys we've had to go against, you have to be careful about knowing, understanding, and respecting him but knowing they also have 10 other guys on the field that are playing at a high level. So you can't take all your focus to one player and then you have all these other good players that can come to life at any given down."
Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the Steelers defense:
"I know historically great defense. They get after it. Their coaching staff over there, they're hungry. They get after the ball. They poke the ball out. They just play really hard. Since I have watched them as a kid, they have played really hard, and that defense has been historic. Excited to play those guys and excited to get after it."
Defensive end Leonard Williams on what he has seen from Mason Rudolph and the efficiency of the Steelers offense:
"He definitely stood out. He led their offense pretty well and they scored a lot of points. They're coming off of a high right now, they have a lot of momentum going into this game. They're a good team and they're no slouch and we should definitely not overlook them, that's every week in this league though. I think it's definitely going to be a test to our defense to slow down their offense and put our offense on the field."
Carroll on what is true about a Mike Tomlin coached team:
"That's a good question because it's so obvious. They play tough, they're aggressive, they don't settle for just lining up and giving it to you, you just have to beat them. They're going to come after you, they're going to attack you. They're always challenging with the defensive game plans, big backs run the football, the whole thing. Special teams is really good, they've blocked three punts this year already or something, so they've had a big factor in how they play and a fantastic turnover team. Again, he's always done that, and he did it again."
Carroll on what stands out about Tomlin:
"His consistency is what's most noticeable to me, and something that I really appreciate, but he's also a really standup, up front dude. He's been always at the point of the discussions, whether he's working with the rules committee or whatever. He's had an opportunity to express what he feels and what he thinks is necessary, and it just screams who he is. He's a really good man. They've had the good fortune of having him for years; 16 years and never had a losing season. That's a pretty good mark, that's hard to get that done. I have the ultimate respect for him."
Wagner on Tomlin being complimentary of him this week:
"To have someone like that have that respect for your game it's definitely great. I have watched him for a long time. I admire how he coaches. I admire the messages and how he cares about his guys. It's mutual respect for sure."
Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place. Start your free trial today here.