Seahawks are talking about Porter, Watt and Tomlin

Coach Pete Carroll on quarterback Mason Rudolph:

"He's been around for a few years. He's started a number of games. We've got all kinds of film on him, so we can see him. Big strong armed, good-looking kid. Looked great the other night, dropped some dimes on them, and made some huge plays, and gave them a real spark where they jumped to 21 to zip right off the bat. It's obvious that he lifted them. They got great play out of other guys too, turnovers and all of that helped, but he was right in the middle of all of that."

Linebacker Bobby Wagner on how to limit the explosive plays by the Steelers offense, including Najee Harris:

"I think on some of those plays he just got behind the corner, or things like that. That is the first thing, not letting the guy get behind you. I think two, just understanding they have a good run game, they are going to mix it up really well. Doing your job. Every player has a job to do, and I think it's that simple. I don't think we have to load the box or anything. It's just making sure you do your assignment."

Quarterback Geno Smith on what stands out about the Steelers defense:

"It starts with T.J. Watt, 17 sacks. One of the better defensive players in the league. Great edge guy, a guy who has it all. He has the bull rush. He's got quicks on the edge. He's really good at punching the ball out, causing havoc, getting turnovers for them, and also great at batting balls at the line of scrimmage. Just being mindful of where he is at all times, knowing that we have to have a plan for him, and being able to make sure that he isn't impacting the game the way that he has, and then overall, a Mike Tomlin coached team. A defense that plays hard, that gives you multiple looks. They're going to go out there, they're going to fight, they're going to compete. They lead the league in turnover differential, they're plus 10 right now, and they get a lot of turnovers. You can see they're in a lot of close games, they figure out ways to win at the end, they keep believing and keep fighting, very similar to how we are, and we're built. A great defense, a lot of good players on that side, some young players, but another challenge. They've got (Alex) Highsmith on the other side, he's got seven sacks, and he's got two interceptions and a couple of forced fumbles. There's a couple of guys on that side we have to be very mindful of."

Carroll on Patrick Peterson making the transition from corner to safety:

"I don't know if I've ever said this to you guys, but when Patrick came to our camp at USC, I had made the comment that he was the best player at his position we had ever seen in all of those years we were there. He was so perfectly gifted. We obviously tried to get him to come. We couldn't get him. I've been watching him for a long time. He's an unbelievably gifted athlete, but it's way more than that. It's all the sense and the awareness. He's using all of that to make this quick transition. He looks smooth back there and he's comfortable doing it. This is what happens sometimes to corners, in their later years they get a chance to do this. He's totally capable of pulling this off. He's doing a nice job so far."

Receiver DK Metcalf on Joey Porter Jr. and what similarities he sees from guys that grew up around the locker room:

"I think they just carry themselves differently and they are a lot smarter than their age. He is a very smart corner. For him just being a rookie, he has made a lot of plays. He has taken on a lot of big receivers. It's going to be a fun matchup going against him, knowing his dad was a heck of a football player for that same organization. I think it's going to be a good matchup."

Smith on Peterson and Porter:

"I feel like I've been playing Pat my entire life, since high school. To see him transition into safety, he's always been an athlete, he's always been able to play all the positions, and I don't think that's no different. I think he's always going to be an impact player, that's just the type of guy he is and the type of ability he has.