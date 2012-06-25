Saunders shares his message with kids

Weslye Saunders knows the importance of the Boys & Girls Club. It's a place he went as a kid in Gary, Indiana, not just to have fun, but for educational programs and more.

"It was a great outlet for me and my cousins to go there, play basketball, get our homework done and stay out of trouble," said Saunders, the Steelers second-year tight end. "It was an important part of my life."

He has kept not just his hometown Boys & Girls Club close to his heart, but also others around the country and showed that when he attended a golf outing for the Boys & Girls Club in Washington, North Carolina.

The golf tournament is the club's main fundraiser, bringing in close to $25,000 through foursomes and sponsorships. The club serves about 60-75 kids daily, offering a homework "power hour," as well as tutoring programs, computer and art classes and sports programs.

Saunders, who had off-the-field troubles while at South Carolina, encourages kids at Boys & Girls Clubs to always stay positive and work hard, while delivering a key message about learning from the mistakes you have made like he has.