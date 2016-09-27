Running game struggled in Philadelphia

BEHIND THE CHAINS:** QB Ben Roethlisberger said one of the reasons the Steelers had to get away from the running game was they fell far short of the 4-plus yards they pride themselves on producing on first-down carries.

They had five such attempts in the first half and experienced little success:

-First-and-10, Eagles' 26-yard line, first quarter: They tried RB Le'Veon Bell behind a one-back, two-wide receivers, two-tight ends set that had Jesse James and David Johnson on the left of the formation against a seven-man box. QB Ben Roethlisberger was under center. G David DeCastro pulled from right to left at the snap but Johnson missed an attempted block on LB Jordan Hicks. That left Hicks for DeCastro and left LB Nigel Bradham unblocked. Bradham made the tackle for no gain. The Steelers didn't get a hat on a hat.

-First-and-10, Eagles' 15, first quarter: James and Johnson were aligned on opposite sides of the line in a two-tight ends, two-wide receivers, one-back set with Roethlisberger under center against an eight-man box. The Steelers got good push initially but DE Connor Barwin eventually got past OT Alejandro Villanueva and DT Bennie Logan worked his way through C Maurkice Pouncey and G Ramon Foster and unblocked S Malcolm Jenkins had the cutback lane. Williams gained 1 yard.