Running game struggled in Philadelphia

A look at Eagles 34, Steelers 3 via the magic of the DVR:
BEHIND THE CHAINS:** QB Ben Roethlisberger said one of the reasons the Steelers had to get away from the running game was they fell far short of the 4-plus yards they pride themselves on producing on first-down carries.
They had five such attempts in the first half and experienced little success:
-First-and-10, Eagles' 26-yard line, first quarter: They tried RB Le'Veon Bell behind a one-back, two-wide receivers, two-tight ends set that had Jesse James and David Johnson on the left of the formation against a seven-man box. QB Ben Roethlisberger was under center. G David DeCastro pulled from right to left at the snap but Johnson missed an attempted block on LB Jordan Hicks. That left Hicks for DeCastro and left LB Nigel Bradham unblocked. Bradham made the tackle for no gain. The Steelers didn't get a hat on a hat.
-First-and-10, Eagles' 15, first quarter: James and Johnson were aligned on opposite sides of the line in a two-tight ends, two-wide receivers, one-back set with Roethlisberger under center against an eight-man box. The Steelers got good push initially but DE Connor Barwin eventually got past OT Alejandro Villanueva and DT Bennie Logan worked his way through C Maurkice Pouncey and G Ramon Foster and unblocked S Malcolm Jenkins had the cutback lane. Williams gained 1 yard.
-First-and-10, Eagles' 16, second quarter: The Steelers tried a quick pitch to RB Daryl Richardson out of a three-wide receivers, one-tight end, one-back set with Roethlisberger in shotgun formation. Richardson started right then cut back left as four Eagles penetrated the Steelers' side of the line of scrimmage. Richardson had to cut again and was contacted before he got to the line on the way to a 1-yard gain. CBS play-by-play man Jim Nantz thought Richardson "did a good bit of running just to salvage a yard out of that."
-First-and-10, Steelers' 25, second quarter: With Roethlisberger in the shotgun, wide receiver Antonio Brown split left and James, WR Eli Rogers and WR Sammie Coates to the right of the formation, OT Marcus Gilbert pulled left at the snap. Williams cut inside and then outside of Gilbert's block on Barwin for a 6-yard gain. But Villanueva was detected holding Bradham on the second level and the net result was a 4-yard loss.
-First-and-10, Steelers' 25, second quarter: Logan, despite being blocked by Pouncey, was able to get an arm free and get a piece of Williams, who was following G B.J. Finney.
It was that kind of day for the running game.
RECOGNIZING THE BLITZ: Eagles QB Carson Wentz dropped back to pass 33 times and was hit on four occasions (one of those resulted in a roughing the passer penalty against DE Stephon Tuitt).
Wentz was tough to get to even when the Steelers blitzed.
Two examples:
-First-and-10, Eagles' 48, second quarter: S Mike Mitchell came off the right side of the defensive formation outside of LB William Gay. Wentz recognized the pressure and scrambled right for a 10-yard gain.
-Second-and-9, Eagles' 49, third quarter: CB William Gay came off the left side of the defensive formation but RB Darren Sproules got just enough of Gay to knock him out of the rush lane. Wentz stepped up and threw downfield for TE Brent Celek for a 24-yard gain.
MISSED TACKLES:** WR Markus Wheaton blamed himself for starting the game "off on the wrong foot" by dropping a touchdown pass on the Steelers' first possession.
But LB Ryan Shazier experienced the same type of misfortune on the Eagles' first possession.
Shazier missed a tackle on a short pass to Celek on second-and-12 from the Eagles' 24 in the first quarter.
Instead of setting up a third-and-6, Celek gained an additional 15 or 16 yards after escaping Shazier.
It was a problem that would plague the Steelers' throughout, perhaps never more so than on what became a 73-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Wentz to Sproles in the third quarter.
Tuitt beat G Allen Barbre on a stunt but Wentz saw the pressure and side-stepped to his right and left Tuitt grasping at air.
The Steelers were that close to a sack and an Eagles' punt.
Instead, a 73-yard touchdown resulted.