Roster Recap: Lots of changes

Linebacker Myles Jack: Unrestricted free agent who was signed to a two-year contract. Jack spent six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was released just before the start of free agency. Jack started 83 of the 89 games he played in during his six years with the Jaguars and started every game he played in following his rookie season. In his six seasons he recorded 511 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, three interceptions, 15 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns. Jack led the Jaguars in tackles in 2021 with 108, including 62 solo stops. He also had three tackles for a loss and two quarterback hurries. Jack was voted a team captain for the second-straight year and was the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

Defensive lineman Donovan Jeter: Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Jeter was a three-year letterman at Michigan where he played in 37 career games with four starts at defensive tackle. In 2021 he played in all 14 games on the defensive line, with 24 tackles and two tackles for a loss.

Defensive lineman Tyree Johnson: Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Johnson played in 12 games in 2021 for Texas A&M, starting nine. He finished with 31 tackles and 8.5 sacks, adding to his career total of 18 sacks. He earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors for his performances against Alabama and South Carolina. Also earned the team's Defensive Playmaker Award.

Safety Damontae Kazee: Unrestricted free agent who was signed to a one-year contract. Kazee is entering his sixth season, playing his first four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons (2017-20) and last season with the Dallas Cowboys after they signed him as an unrestricted free agent. Kazee finished the 2021 season eighth on the team with 54 tackles, 39 of them solo stops, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and four passes defensed. He was a defensive captain for the team in Week 3. In his five seasons, Kazee has 241 tackles, 166 of them solo stops, and three tackles for a loss. He has 12 career interceptions, 17 passes defensed and seven forced fumbles.

Defensive end DeMarvin Leal: The Steelers selected Leal in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, the 84th pick overall. Leal started 12 games his junior season, finishing with 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss, leading the Aggies in both categories.

Outside linebacker T.D. Moultry: Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Moultry had a career-high 33 tackles in 2021 at Auburn, including 7.5 for a loss, and added 3.5 sacks. He had a career-high seven tackles, three for a loss, and a sack in the season-opener in 2021, getting his final season off to a strong start.

Quarterback Chris Oladokun: The Steelers selected quarterback Oladokun in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 241st overall pick. Oladokun has thrown for 3,164 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 2021 at South Dakota State. He rushed for 166 yards and also had two touchdown receptions.

Receiver Gunner Olszewski: Unrestricted free agent who was signed to a two-year contract. Olszewski spent three seasons with the New England Patriots after signing with them as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games, starting two, and was used primarily as a return specialist. He has a career 23.3-yard kickoff return average and a 12.6-yard punt return average.

Offensive lineman Chris Owens: Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Owens started 20 career games, including 12 at right tackle and one at center in 2021. He has played multiple positions throughout his time with the Crimson Tide and was part of an Alabama offensive front that earned player of the week honors from the coaching staff following the win over Ole Miss in 2021.

Receiver George Pickens: The Steelers selected Pickens in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 52nd overall pick. The Georgia product finished his college career with 90 receptions for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns. Pickens missed some playing time in the 2021 season after suffering a knee injury in the spring, playing in just four games and finishing with five receptions for 107 yards.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett: The Steelers selected Pickett in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 20th pick overall. Pickett was a fifth-year senior in 2021, deciding to come back for one more year, something that obviously paid off for him. Pickett finished his career as Pitt's all-time leader passer with 12,303 yards, one of the many school records he holds. His senior season was one of his strongest, leading Pitt to an 11-2 record and the school's first ACC Championship and was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Linebacker Mark Robinson: The Steelers selected Robinson in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 225th pick overall. Robinson was a running back for most of his college career, playing linebacker for just one year at Ole Miss.

Kicker Nick Sciba: Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent following the team's rookie minicamp. Sciba holds the NCAA, ACC and Wake Forest records with 34 consecutive field goals made and was the most accurate kicker in the history of the NCAA, ACC and Wake Forest at 89.9 percent. He finished his career with 433 points, a school record, and ranks third in ACC history.

Offensive lineman Trent Scott: Unrestricted free agent who was signed to a one-year contract. Scott has played in 53 games with 19 starts in four seasons. He spent two years with the Los Angeles Chargers, 2018-19, and two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, 2020-21. Scott, who originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State, has versatility, starting eight games at right tackle, eight games at left tackle and three games at right guard.