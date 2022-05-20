Roster Recap: Lots of changes

It's not a surprise, but since the 2021 season ended the Steelers roster has undergone numerous changes.
The team has signed veteran free agents, added rookie draft picks, and signed undrafted rookie free agents, giving the roster a whole new look.
Catch up on an offseason full of moves in the roster recap below.
Receiver Calvin Austin III: The Steelers selected Austin in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 138th pick overall. Austin was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2020 and 2021, contributing not just on offense for Memphis but also on special teams. He finished his career ranked second in school history with 22 receiving touchdowns, fourth in receiving yards with 2,541 and fifth in receptions with 156. He also returned punts, including 29 for 323 yards, an 11.1-yard average, and two touchdowns.
Receiver Miles Boykin: The Steelers were awarded Boykin off of waivers, adding him to the mix on offense. Boykin was released by the Baltimore Ravens this offseason where he spent the first three seasons of his career. He was the Ravens third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. In his three seasons he pulled in 33 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns, while playing in 40 games with 24 starts. He saw the majority of his playing time in 2019 and 2020, also blocking on offense and playing special teams.
Offensive lineman Mason Cole: Unrestricted free agent who was signed to a three-year contract. Cole spent his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and played for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. In his four seasons he has played in 60 games, starting 39, working at both the center and guard positions. Cole was traded from the Vikings to the Cardinals last March. Last season he played in 14 games, starting seven for the Vikings. He started four of those games at center, beginning in Week 9 at Baltimore through Week 12, and then started the next three games at right guard. Cole finished the 2021 season on the Reserve/Injured List with an elbow injury. In his three seasons with the Cardinals, Cole played in 46 games, starting 32. He started 30 of those games at center and two at guard.
Offensive lineman James Daniels: Unrestricted free agent who was signed to a three-year contract. Daniels spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, who selected him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the 39th overall selection. In four seasons Daniels has played in 54 games, starting 48 of them. He has started 23 games at left guard, 17 at right guard and eight at center. In 2021 he started all 17 games for the Bears at right guard, part of a line that blocked for an offense that had multiple 100-yard rushing games during the season.
Offensive tackle Jake Dixon: Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Started all 10 games at left tackle in 2021, earning first-team All-NEC honors for the second straight season, at Duquesne University. Played in a total of 50 games for Duquesne, one of their most consistent players on the line. He also showed off his talents as a receiver with three catches, one for a touchdown. Dixon is from Pittsburgh and the graduate student went to Bethel Park High School.
Running back Mataeo Durant: Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. While at Duke he played in 44 career games, starting 12, and missed only four games during his career. He carried the ball 489 times for 2,562 yards, a 5.24-yard average, with 18 touchdowns. He also caught 55 passes for 488 yards and added four receiving touchdowns. He finished with 3,050 career all-purpose yards.
Tight end/Fullback Connor Heyward: The Steelers selected Heyward in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 208th overall pick. Heyward, who played at Michigan State, is the younger brother of defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. Heyward converted to tight end his redshirt senior season, finishing with 35 catches for 326 yards and two touchdowns. During his time at Michigan State he had 211 carries for 825 rushing yards and five touchdowns, with 96 receptions for 711 yards and six receiving touchdowns.
Steelers' rookies take the field for rookie minicamp
Linebacker Myles Jack: Unrestricted free agent who was signed to a two-year contract. Jack spent six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was released just before the start of free agency. Jack started 83 of the 89 games he played in during his six years with the Jaguars and started every game he played in following his rookie season. In his six seasons he recorded 511 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, three interceptions, 15 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns. Jack led the Jaguars in tackles in 2021 with 108, including 62 solo stops. He also had three tackles for a loss and two quarterback hurries. Jack was voted a team captain for the second-straight year and was the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.
Defensive lineman Donovan Jeter: Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Jeter was a three-year letterman at Michigan where he played in 37 career games with four starts at defensive tackle. In 2021 he played in all 14 games on the defensive line, with 24 tackles and two tackles for a loss.
Defensive lineman Tyree Johnson: Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Johnson played in 12 games in 2021 for Texas A&M, starting nine. He finished with 31 tackles and 8.5 sacks, adding to his career total of 18 sacks. He earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors for his performances against Alabama and South Carolina. Also earned the team's Defensive Playmaker Award.
Safety Damontae Kazee: Unrestricted free agent who was signed to a one-year contract. Kazee is entering his sixth season, playing his first four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons (2017-20) and last season with the Dallas Cowboys after they signed him as an unrestricted free agent. Kazee finished the 2021 season eighth on the team with 54 tackles, 39 of them solo stops, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and four passes defensed. He was a defensive captain for the team in Week 3. In his five seasons, Kazee has 241 tackles, 166 of them solo stops, and three tackles for a loss. He has 12 career interceptions, 17 passes defensed and seven forced fumbles.
Defensive end DeMarvin Leal: The Steelers selected Leal in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, the 84th pick overall. Leal started 12 games his junior season, finishing with 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss, leading the Aggies in both categories.
Outside linebacker T.D. Moultry: Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Moultry had a career-high 33 tackles in 2021 at Auburn, including 7.5 for a loss, and added 3.5 sacks. He had a career-high seven tackles, three for a loss, and a sack in the season-opener in 2021, getting his final season off to a strong start.
Quarterback Chris Oladokun: The Steelers selected quarterback Oladokun in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 241st overall pick. Oladokun has thrown for 3,164 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 2021 at South Dakota State. He rushed for 166 yards and also had two touchdown receptions.
Receiver Gunner Olszewski: Unrestricted free agent who was signed to a two-year contract. Olszewski spent three seasons with the New England Patriots after signing with them as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games, starting two, and was used primarily as a return specialist. He has a career 23.3-yard kickoff return average and a 12.6-yard punt return average.
Offensive lineman Chris Owens: Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Owens started 20 career games, including 12 at right tackle and one at center in 2021. He has played multiple positions throughout his time with the Crimson Tide and was part of an Alabama offensive front that earned player of the week honors from the coaching staff following the win over Ole Miss in 2021.
Receiver George Pickens: The Steelers selected Pickens in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 52nd overall pick. The Georgia product finished his college career with 90 receptions for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns. Pickens missed some playing time in the 2021 season after suffering a knee injury in the spring, playing in just four games and finishing with five receptions for 107 yards.
Quarterback Kenny Pickett: The Steelers selected Pickett in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 20th pick overall. Pickett was a fifth-year senior in 2021, deciding to come back for one more year, something that obviously paid off for him. Pickett finished his career as Pitt's all-time leader passer with 12,303 yards, one of the many school records he holds. His senior season was one of his strongest, leading Pitt to an 11-2 record and the school's first ACC Championship and was a Heisman Trophy finalist.
Linebacker Mark Robinson: The Steelers selected Robinson in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 225th pick overall. Robinson was a running back for most of his college career, playing linebacker for just one year at Ole Miss.
Kicker Nick Sciba: Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent following the team's rookie minicamp. Sciba holds the NCAA, ACC and Wake Forest records with 34 consecutive field goals made and was the most accurate kicker in the history of the NCAA, ACC and Wake Forest at 89.9 percent. He finished his career with 433 points, a school record, and ranks third in ACC history.
Offensive lineman Trent Scott: Unrestricted free agent who was signed to a one-year contract. Scott has played in 53 games with 19 starts in four seasons. He spent two years with the Los Angeles Chargers, 2018-19, and two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, 2020-21. Scott, who originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State, has versatility, starting eight games at right tackle, eight games at left tackle and three games at right guard.
Cornerback Chris Steele: Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Steele, who played at Southern California, finished his career with 95 tackles, 12 deflections, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble, a sack and three interceptions, while playing in 29 games with 23 starts. In 2021 he had 33 tackles, 19 of them solo stops, and two interceptions.
Quarterback Mitch Trubisky: Unrestricted free agent who was signed to a two-year contract. Trubisky has started 50 of the 57 games he has played in during his five-year career. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears, who selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the second player taken overall. He played for the Buffalo Bills in 2021, where he backed-up Josh Allen, playing in only six games with eight pass attempts. During his time with the Bears, Trubisky started 50 of 51 games, completing 1,010 of 1,577 passes for 10,609 yards and 64 touchdowns, 37 interceptions and a passer rating of 87.2. He also brings mobility, with 190 rush attempts for 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns.
Offensive tackle Jordan Tucker: Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Tucker started all 13 games in 2021 for North Carolina, blocking for an offense that averaged 35.2 points per game and 468.3 yards per game, ranked 10th in the NCAA and third in the ACC. Played in a total of 45 career games for the Tar Heels.
Cornerback Levi Wallace: Unrestricted free agent who was signed to a two-year contract. Wallace has played in 52 career games, starting all of them. He has 219 tackles in four seasons, 171 of them solo stops. He also has recorded 30 passes defensed, six interceptions, seven tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery. Wallace started at cornerback for the Bills in all 17 games in 2021, playing 92.2% of the defensive snaps. He recorded 58 tackles, including 17 solo stops, a team-high 10 passes defensed, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a tackle for a loss.
Running back Jaylen Warren: Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Warren was a standout his senior season after the JUCO product played two years at Utah State before transferring for his final season to Oklahoma State. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year by the league's head coaches. One of seven finalists for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award. Had 256 carries for 1,216 yards and 11 touchdowns.