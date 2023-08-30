Transactions

Roster moves continue for Steelers

Aug 30, 2023 at 12:20 PM
Teresa Varley

The Steelers released punter Braden Mann on Wednesday, one day after the team's initial 53-man roster was set.

Mann was claimed off waivers this offseason from the New York Jets. Mann was originally drafted by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He has played in 43 career games, including all 17 in 2022. 

He has 206 career punts for 9,362 yards, a 45.5-yard average and a 39.8-yard net average over three seasons. He has hit 60 of his punts inside the 20-yard line, 14 touchbacks, 42 fair catches, two returned for a touchdown and one blocked.  

The Steelers currently have 52 players on the active roster.

