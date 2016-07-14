Rooney's impact felt by many

"Whenever I've had a special occasion in my life, the times you want your friends to share, Dan or a member of his family has been there. That means an awful lot. Dan has not only exhibited kindness towards me, but has followed in his father's footsteps. All the Steelers players are a part of his family. I am most honored and proud to represent the Rooney family, the Steelers organization, all the former players and coaches, the City of Pittsburgh, and the fans presenting our boss and our friend to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Dan Rooney."

Rooney then did what he always does when he deflected credit away from himself and put it on to others.

"The players and coaches made the Steelers, and I attribute my presence here today to all of them and to my father," said Rooney in his speech. "My father (Art Rooney Sr.), one of the early men who did everything to make the NFL succeed, it is special to join him here. He gave me the understanding of what the league meant. He gave me the commitment to do everything possible to keep it strong and viable."

And then he encouraged everyone who loves the game of football to do their part to continue its growth and protect it.

"I ask you to be watchful, see that the game remains the best, strong, viable, and flexible for the present day," said Rooney. "No one can be more interested than youth. You have much to guide you. Your own commitment and how you played the game. The people in the league, players, coaches, owners, staff, and fans; the television networks, our family, our players, you have my commitment to do whatever it takes. The National Football League, the game is your legacy. Protect it. Don't let anyone tarnish it."

Since his induction into the Hall of Fame Rooney has done what he asked others to do, protect the NFL. He created the Rooney Rule in 2003, which required NFL teams to interview a minority candidate for head coaching and senior football operation jobs.