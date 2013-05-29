Rooney recognized for United Way service





Steelers President Art Rooney II was recognized on Wednesday at the United Way of Allegheny County's annual Campaign Celebration, recognizing him for his six years of service as the organization's Chair of the United Way Board of Directors.

Rooney, who originally agreed to a two-year term, served in the role for six years before just stepping down. And he went out with a bang, with another record-setting fund-raising year. Those who benefit from the United Way programs proudly revealed this year's campaign total of $33,211,190.

"It's an exciting new era for United Way of Allegheny County," said Robert Nelkin, President, United Way of Allegheny County. "For six years, we've been evolving, which includes healthy giving growth among organizations running workplace campaigns for their employees, the Women's Leadership Council and the Tocqueville Society.

"Today, It's not only about giving. Our model – to give, advocate and volunteer — is about creating significant change in our community. As a result, we've seen transformative results in after school programs, record numbers of volunteers working with children and seniors, new efforts advocating for people with disabilities, and a robust new way to connect people with resources, via the 2-1-1 human service helpline."

The Steelers and United Way have had a long relationship, dating back to Art Rooney Sr. being involved with the organization. While Rooney is no longer the Chair, the relationship with the Steelers will continue to be strong.