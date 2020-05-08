Rooney on the Steelers' 2020 schedule

"I think we've got to be prepared to play the full schedule as it lays out, and that's what the league did," said Rooney. "They prepared the normal schedule for everybody, and we need to be prepared to do that. The way is schedule is made, I think some people don't understand the difficulty in accommodating everything that needs to be accommodated in putting an NFL schedule together. It's a difficult thing to do, and saying we're going to put all the non-conference games up front, even if you wanted to do that, those things aren't easy to pull off. The thing the league has been trying to do in recent years is end (the schedule) with division games and mostly conference games, and we do have that this year. I think that has been good for the league."

A few other things that jump out about the Steelers' 2020 schedule is that for the first time in a while, the team doesn't begin with the full complement of five primetime games; for the second straight year, three of their last four games are on the road; and they play in Jacksonville the Sunday before that Thanksgiving night game against the Ravens.

"I think it lays out pretty well," said Rooney about the whole schedule. "We have three out of the last four on the road again, and so I'm not crazy about that, but there are a lot of things about schedules where you don't get everything you want.

"I'm not going to complain about (only four primetime games), to be honest with you. With flexible scheduling, there's certainly a chance we'll get another primetime game, and I view that 4:25 p.m. game in Dallas against the Cowboys on Nov. 8 as almost a primetime game for us. I really don't complain about (only four primetime games), and we don't have many home night games and I'm all right with that, too.