Rooney Jr., Parker semifinalists for HOF

The Pro Football Hall of Fame trimmed their list to 12 individuals who are semifinalists in the Coach/Contributor category for the Class of 2024, and they include two from the Steelers organization.

Art Rooney Jr., who is a member of the Steelers Hall of Honor, and former coach Buddy Parker are both semifinalists in the Coach/Contributor category.

Rooney was the team's Personnel Director from 1965-86. He worked with Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll, Rooney Jr. and the Steelers scouting department drafted, or signed as rookie free agents, 10 future Hall of Famers from 1969-74, and the team would go on to win four Super Bowl championships during the 1970s. He is currently a vice-president with the team.

Parker coached the Steelers for eight seasons, 1957-64, after stints with the Chicago Cardinals (1949) and Detroit Lions (1951-56). His record with the Steelers was 51-47-6, while he had a career coaching record of 104-75-9.