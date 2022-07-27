hall-of-fame_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Rooney Jr., Parker finalists for HOF

Jul 27, 2022 at 01:15 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 12 individuals who are finalists in the Coach/Contributor category for the Class of 2023, and they include two from the Steelers organization.

Art Rooney Jr., who is a member of the Steelers Hall of Honor, and former coach Buddy Parker are both finalists in the Coach/Contributor category.

Rooney was the team's Personnel Director from 1965-86. He worked with Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll, Rooney Jr. and the Steelers scouting department drafted, or signed as rookie free agents, 10 future Hall of Famers from 1969-74, and the team would go on to win four Super Bowl championships during the 1970s. He is currently a vice-president with the team.

Parker coached the Steelers for eight seasons, 1957-64, after stints with the Chicago Cardinals (1949) and Detroit Lions (1951-56). His record with the Steelers was 51-47-6, while he had a career coaching record of 104-75-9.

The Coach/Contributor Committee members will meet Aug. 23 to select one Coach or Contributor for final consideration for the Class of 2023.

