Rooney inducted into Irish American Hall of Fame

Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney was one of nine individuals inducted into the Irish American Hall of Fame on Saturday. Rooney, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was inducted for his business contributions at a ceremony at the Irish American Heritage Center in Chicago.

Rooney, along with retired astronaut Colonel Eileen Collins, were the only two living members inducted. Also inducted were seven who are deceased: actor James Cagney, actor/singer Bing Crosby, author F. Scott Fitzgerald, U.S. Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, heavyweight boxing champion Gene Tunney, Monsignor Ignatius McDermott and Archbishop John Carroll.

Rooney, who recently completed his tenure as U.S. Ambassador to Ireland, shared stories of his family's roots in Ireland with the crowd and how proud he is to be inducted with such an illustrious group of people.

"It is truly an honor to be selected to the Irish American Hall of Fame," Rooney told the crowd. "I congratulate those who were presented in the past and those who are coming in this year.