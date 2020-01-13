Rooney always liked Cowher's 'Pittsburgh attitude'

If you were among those who were surprised on Saturday evening when former Steelers Coach Bill Cowher learned that he was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame live during the NFL Today pregame show on CBS, you weren't alone.

Steelers President Art Rooney II was also surprised the announcement came on live television. So surprised that he missed the announcement.

"I was definitely surprised by the way they decided to do it," said Rooney during an interview with Stan Savran on SNR on Monday. "I went out and took a walk between games and I got this call from (Steelers Director of Communications) Burt Lauten and he said, 'Are you watching this?' I said, 'What.' He said they just told Cowher he got into the Hall of Fame on television.

"We did not know that was coming. I had a good idea he had a pretty good chance. I had a call from Coach (Dick) LeBeau last week, and Dick is on the Blue-Ribbon panel that met in Canton last week and voted on everybody. He felt like things went well in the discussion for Bill. I thought there was a chance."

Cowher is part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Slate for the Class of 2020, a larger group that is being selected because of the NFL's 100th season. The class will be comprised of 10 Seniors, three contributors and two coaches, as well as the group of five Modern Era members.

"They selected a larger group to be consisted for this year because of the 100th season and put together a larger Blue-Ribbon panel to vote on this class," said Rooney. "It's a different process than what they will use for the normal group (Modern Era finalists) that will be voted on Super Bowl weekend."

Rooney said he has exchanged text messages with Cowher since learning the news but hadn't spoken with him yet. He said he knows how excited Cowher is to be a part of the Steelers' Hall of Fame legacy that now has 25 members of the organization as a part of the unique fraternity.

Cowher became the 15th coach in Steelers history on Jan. 22, 1992 when he was hired to replace Chuck Noll as the second man to hold that job since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.

Cowher was a Pittsburgh guy, having grown up in Crafton, Pa., and he was getting to live his dream of coaching his hometown team. But even though he was a hometown kid, that wasn't the reason he was hired to take over as the team's head coach.

"In fairness you have to approach those things without saying we are going to hire a hometown guy. That doesn't happen very often, and you are careful not to allow that to sway you," said Rooney. "In Bill's case, part of his makeup, part of what he brought to the table, was that attitude. I think there is no other way to describe it but a Pittsburgh attitude. In this case that was clearly an asset we saw in him.