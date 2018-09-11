Rookies meet their newest fans

"It's very exciting for us," said Jeff Hodges, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer. "To have the Steelers come in, they are such a great institution. It's neat to see the guy's faces as they look at the babies and are like, 'they are how old?'

"The staff loves it. They dress up every Friday and weekend in their black and gold anyway. To be able to do this and have the guys come in and visit is a great thing. The families love it too. For the players to go around and do a little visiting, it's special as well."