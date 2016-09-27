Rookies bring smiles where needed most

"I was really excited because it's all of the new people. Once they become stars I will be like I met all of them," said Chyna Harper, 15. "This means a lot. They took the time out of their day to come see all of us. It's all nice down here decorated. It brightens up everybody's day."

"This is one of our most exciting events," said Stephanie Colaberardino, Child Life volunteer and family resource center manager. "We use our atrium events as a way to have kids come down and play, get out of their rooms. But when we get to tell them the Steelers are here, they come running out of their rooms. They are so excited. Not only do they get to see them, but they get to play with them. It's a really big and exciting day for us all."