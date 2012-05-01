Rookie free agents: Offense & Special Teams

When the NFL Draft came to an end on Saturday night, the signing of undrafted rookie free agents quickly became the priority as the Steelers added 12 players to help bolster the team's depth.

The Steelers added six players on defense, four on offense and both a punter and a kicker.

The following offensive and special team's players were added and will participate in the team's rookie orientation weekend.

Drew Butler * Punter * Georgia * 6-1 * 204

Butler comes from strong NFL kicking bloodlines as his father, Kevin Butler, was the Chicago Bears kicker from 1985-95 and finished his career as the Bears all-time leading scorer.

Butler took over the punting duties at Georgia his sophomore season, winning the Ray Guy Award as the nation's leading punter with 58 punts and a 48.1 yard average. He was named first team All-America by Walter Camp, American Football Coaches (AFCA), Football Writers Association of America, Associated Press, and Sporting News.

As a junior Butler had a 44.4 yard average and was a finalist for the Ray Guy Award. Butler, who was named to Georgia's All-Decade team, had a 44.2 yard average as a senior and was selected to play in the Senior Bowl. He finished his career with 168 punts for a 45.2 yard average, putting 60 of them inside the 20-yard line and having no punts blocked during his Georgia career.

Connor Dixon * Wide Receiver * Duquesne * 6-5 * 222

Dixon began his college career at Michigan State, but after two seasons headed back to his hometown of Pittsburgh where he spent the next four seasons at Duquesne after he was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA because of injury and illness he battled at Michigan State.

Dixon arrived at Duquesne as a quarterback, but made the switch to wide receiver in week eight of the 2009 season and finished the year with 22 catches for 333 yards. In 2010 Dixon started 10 games at flanker and had 43 catches for 602 yards and five touchdowns.

Ryan Lee * Center/Guard * Furman * 6-3 * 308Lee is a versatile offensive lineman who can play center or guard, but has also played both tackle positions. Lee started 11 games in 2011. As a junior he switched from tackle to guard where he saw action in the first five games of the season. Lee played in 12 games his sophomore season.

Lee also played for Furman's baseball team in the spring of 2008 and had a .280 batting average as a switch hitter with five home runs and 35 RBI.Marquis Maze * Wide Receiver * Alabama * 5-8 * 186

Maze played in 53 games during his Crimson Tide career, starting 34 of them. He was named second-team All-SEC wide receiver and return specialist his senior year after finishing the season with 56 receptions, third in the conference, and ranked third in punt returns with a 12.39 yard average. Maze recorded two 100-yard games in 2011, with 627 receiving yards for the season.

As a junior Maze started seven of the 13 games he played, finishing the year with 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns. His sophomore season he started 11 games, playing in 14, with 31 receptions for 523 yards and two touchdowns. Maze made his first start in the season opener against Clemson his freshman year, and finished the season with 11 catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Grant Ressel * Kicker * Missouri * 6-1 * 190Ressel was a preseason favorite for many honors, but missed the final five games of his senior season injured. He hit on nine of 16 field goal attempts, 56.3 percent, and 30 of 30 on extra points.

As a junior Ressel was a Groza Award semi-finalist and an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection while connecting on 17 of 19 field goals, 89.5 percent, and 45 of 47 PATs. His sophomore year Ressel was named first-team All-America and All-Big 12 after he hit 26 of 27 field goals for an impressive 96.3 percent and was a perfect 39 of 39 on PATs

Desmond Stapleton * Offensive Tackle * Rutgers * 6-5 * 301

Stapleton is a name known to the Steelers organization as his brother, Darnell, played for the black and gold from 2007-09 and was a member of the Super Bowl XLIII championship team.

Stapleton made the move from left tackle to right tackle at the start of the 2011 season, and started the first two games of the season there.