Role reversal

But Villanueva has started all three preseason games at left tackle.

Harris started at right tackle for Marcus Gilbert on Aug. 18 against Philadelphia and took over when Gilbert went down with a hyperextended elbow against the Saints.

Gilbert, like Heyward, has said he'll be ready for the Redskins.

The Steelers are asking Harris to fill the void in the interim.

"Today they did," Harris said. "I'll continue to do what they ask."

To that end, Harris is unconcerned about being asked to play left tackle, right tackle or swing tackle in a reserve role.

"I'm happy to be here in Pittsburgh right now," he said. "The Super Bowl is 25 weeks away. If that's what we're going to do, a lot can happen between now and then. The more I can help in any way, the better for the whole team, and that's what I'm about."

Harris won a Super Bowl with Denver last season, then signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent.

"It's better than I thought it was going to be," he said. "It's hard to explain to someone who hasn't been on a different team but the atmosphere here is great. It's very enjoyable, the guys on this team are just awesome guys and incredibly talented, especially on offense.

"It's been a lot of fun."

LOOKING AHEAD: No. 2 pick Sean Davis, a Washington, D.C. native and a product of the University of Maryland, acknowledged he's already looking ahead to the Redskins game.

"A little bit," he said. "It's going to be a blessing, a dream come true, playing back at home, starting as a rookie, with family, friends. It really is going to be a dream come true to be back at home for my first NFL game."

Davis has been "starting" as the nickel cornerback in the five-defensive backs "nickel" defense.

It's a position he intends to maintain.