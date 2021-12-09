Roethlisberger nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Dec 09, 2021 at 09:51 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is the Steelers nominee for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, presented annually to a player for their on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

The award was created in 2014 to honor Art Rooney Sr., the founder of the Steelers and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Art Rooney is an iconic figure in NFL history," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the time the award was introduced. "It is appropriate that we honor his legacy in this way and recognize NFL players for one of the important values that Mr. Rooney represented so well."

Roethilsberger, who has been an offensive team captain 13 times, is nominated for the first time in his career. Roethlisberger is in his 18th season, giving his heart and soul to the game he loves.

One player from every team was nominated for the award, and eight finalists, four in each conference, will be selected by members of the NFL Legends Community, including Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin, Larry Fitzgerald and Leonard Wheeler.

Current players will have the final say when the eight appear on their Pro Bowl ballot under NFL Sportsmanship Award. The winner is announced during the NFL Honors show the night before the Super Bowl.

The winner was named after Rooney because of the class he brought to the NFL and his approach that always had sportsmanship at the forefront.

"It is gratifying that sportsmanship is the category," said Steelers President Art Rooney II when the award was first introduced in 2014. "It's appropriate. I like to think of my grandfather as someone who truly was a good sport, somebody who cared about the respect and the integrity of the game. The fact it's being voted on by the players, well, the recipient can feel good about it because it's voted on by his peers."

2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominees

Arizona Cardinals: Budda Baker
Atlanta Falcons: Jake Matthews
Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson
Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen
Carolina Panthers: Frankie Luvu
Chicago Bears: Roquan Smith
Cincinnati Bengals: Stanley Morgan
Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb
Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott
Denver Broncos: Pat Surtain II
Detroit Lions: Jamaal Williams
Green Bay Packers: Aaron Jones
Houston Texans: Brandin Cooks
Indianapolis Colts: DeForest Buckner
Jacksonville Jaguars: Shaquill Griffin
Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes
Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr
Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James
Los Angeles Rams: Jordan Fuller
Miami Dolphins: Jason McCourty
Minnesota Vikings: Adam Thielen
New England Patriots: Matthew Slater
New Orleans Saints: Cameron Jordan
New York Giants: James Bradberry
New York Jets: C.J. Mosley
Philadelphia Eagles: Darius Slay
Pittsburgh Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger
San Francisco 49ers: Kyle Juszczyk
Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Lockett
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Lavonte David
Tennessee Titans: Derrick Henry
Washington Football Team: Landon Collins

Past Recipients of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Table inside Article
YEAR PLAYER TEAM
2020 Teddy Bridgewater Carolina Panthers
2019 RB Adrian Peterson Washington Football Team
2018 QB Drew Brees New Orleans Saints
2017 LB Luke Kuechly Carolina Panthers
2016 RB Frank Gore Indianapolis Colts
2015 CB Charles Woodson Oakland Raiders
2014 WR Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Watt earns another AFC honor

Linebacker T.J. Watt is honored for his epic game against the Ravens
news

Tomlin reaches a major milestone

Coach Mike Tomlin now has 150 career wins
news

Harris wins Offensive Rookie of the Month

Najee Harris won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for his performance during a four-game stretch in October
news

Watt earns AFC honor

Linebacker T.J. Watt was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week
news

Ben reaches a major milestone

Ben Roethlisberger joined an elite group with his 400th career touchdown pass
news

T.J. lands in the Top 10

T.J. Watt is ranked No. 9 in the Top 100 Players of 2021
Advertising