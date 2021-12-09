Roethlisberger nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is the Steelers nominee for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, presented annually to a player for their on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

The award was created in 2014 to honor Art Rooney Sr., the founder of the Steelers and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Art Rooney is an iconic figure in NFL history," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the time the award was introduced. "It is appropriate that we honor his legacy in this way and recognize NFL players for one of the important values that Mr. Rooney represented so well."

Roethilsberger, who has been an offensive team captain 13 times, is nominated for the first time in his career. Roethlisberger is in his 18th season, giving his heart and soul to the game he loves.

One player from every team was nominated for the award, and eight finalists, four in each conference, will be selected by members of the NFL Legends Community, including Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin, Larry Fitzgerald and Leonard Wheeler.

Current players will have the final say when the eight appear on their Pro Bowl ballot under NFL Sportsmanship Award. The winner is announced during the NFL Honors show the night before the Super Bowl.

The winner was named after Rooney because of the class he brought to the NFL and his approach that always had sportsmanship at the forefront.