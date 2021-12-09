Roethlisberger nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is the Steelers nominee for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, presented annually to a player for their on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.
The award was created in 2014 to honor Art Rooney Sr., the founder of the Steelers and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
"Art Rooney is an iconic figure in NFL history," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the time the award was introduced. "It is appropriate that we honor his legacy in this way and recognize NFL players for one of the important values that Mr. Rooney represented so well."
Roethilsberger, who has been an offensive team captain 13 times, is nominated for the first time in his career. Roethlisberger is in his 18th season, giving his heart and soul to the game he loves.
One player from every team was nominated for the award, and eight finalists, four in each conference, will be selected by members of the NFL Legends Community, including Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin, Larry Fitzgerald and Leonard Wheeler.
Current players will have the final say when the eight appear on their Pro Bowl ballot under NFL Sportsmanship Award. The winner is announced during the NFL Honors show the night before the Super Bowl.
The winner was named after Rooney because of the class he brought to the NFL and his approach that always had sportsmanship at the forefront.
"It is gratifying that sportsmanship is the category," said Steelers President Art Rooney II when the award was first introduced in 2014. "It's appropriate. I like to think of my grandfather as someone who truly was a good sport, somebody who cared about the respect and the integrity of the game. The fact it's being voted on by the players, well, the recipient can feel good about it because it's voted on by his peers."
2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominees
Arizona Cardinals: Budda Baker
Atlanta Falcons: Jake Matthews
Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson
Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen
Carolina Panthers: Frankie Luvu
Chicago Bears: Roquan Smith
Cincinnati Bengals: Stanley Morgan
Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb
Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott
Denver Broncos: Pat Surtain II
Detroit Lions: Jamaal Williams
Green Bay Packers: Aaron Jones
Houston Texans: Brandin Cooks
Indianapolis Colts: DeForest Buckner
Jacksonville Jaguars: Shaquill Griffin
Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes
Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr
Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James
Los Angeles Rams: Jordan Fuller
Miami Dolphins: Jason McCourty
Minnesota Vikings: Adam Thielen
New England Patriots: Matthew Slater
New Orleans Saints: Cameron Jordan
New York Giants: James Bradberry
New York Jets: C.J. Mosley
Philadelphia Eagles: Darius Slay
Pittsburgh Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger
San Francisco 49ers: Kyle Juszczyk
Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Lockett
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Lavonte David
Tennessee Titans: Derrick Henry
Washington Football Team: Landon Collins
Past Recipients of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|2020
|Teddy Bridgewater
|Carolina Panthers
|2019
|RB Adrian Peterson
|Washington Football Team
|2018
|QB Drew Brees
|New Orleans Saints
|2017
|LB Luke Kuechly
|Carolina Panthers
|2016
|RB Frank Gore
|Indianapolis Colts
|2015
|CB Charles Woodson
|Oakland Raiders
|2014
|WR Larry Fitzgerald
|Arizona Cardinals