Roethlisberger makes impact off the field

Jun 02, 2013 at 02:26 PM
Ben_Group_2013.jpg


When the letters are given to him by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, it's hard for Ben Roethlisberger not to feel a wave of emotion. Whether it's a young child writing to thank him for making their dream of going to Disney World come true, or a girl excited because her room got a makeover, Roethlisberger is always filled with joy knowing he put a smile on a child's face, helping them forget their struggles at least for a while.

"To see those letters, to hear about the kids, it touches my heart because I love the kids," said Roethlisberger.

And on Sunday night, Roethlisberger went back to work helping to make more dreams come true, hosting his second annual Ben Roethlisberger Foundation fundraiser at Jergel's Rhythm Grille, which benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Pennsylvania and Southern West Virginia and K-9 Police and Fire Units.

"It means a lot to be able to come out and have fun and raise money for the foundation, Make-A-Wish and the K-9 units," said Roethlisberger, who is also hosting a golf outing on Monday. "It's awesome to have my teammates and friends come out and support it."

Roethlisberger's teammates were on hand giving their full support, including Heath Miller, Maurkice Pouncey, Brett Keisel, Kelvin Beachum, Landry Jones, offensive line coach Jack Bicknell and former Steelers running back Merril Hoge, who loves seeing the work he is doing.

"The Steelers have always given back and been involved in the community," said Hoge. "Ben has the ability to reach out to a wide audience based on the kind of player he is. Seeing him give back and serve is always critical and important. I think he sees there is more reward in giving back and serving others than getting cheered by 65,000 fans."

Roethlisberger's Foundation began by providing K-9 grants to police and fire departments in the Pittsburgh area, as well as cities where the Steelers play. To date the foundation has funded the purchase of 66 dogs, in addition to the training of dogs and handlers, and the purchase of safety equipment.

His passion for granting wishes through Make-A-Wish gave him the idea to expand the work of his foundation, raising funds to help grant wishes as well.

"If I can make a wish come true for them and give them one day of being happy, it means a lot to me."

Last year alone Roethlisberger helped grant 14 wishes, while raising $25,000 to fund wishes, a unique combination not often seen.

"When you see the kids when Ben comes across the field and calls out their name, and starts joking with them and interacting, that is so meaningful," said Leigh Ann Lubarsky, the manager of program services at Make-A-Wish. "But we can't grant the wishes without the funds to support. Both mean so much. It seems so effortless by him to do all of this."

The fundraiser included a live and silent auction, as well as a performance by The American Flyers. And while there was plenty of laughter and smiles, none of it will match the happiness those that benefit from the night will enjoy.

"It means a lot to me," said Roethlisberger. "We are in such an awesome spot. I have such an opportunity to give back to the community I call home. Pittsburgh is home to me. I love doing things for the community, for the kids, for people, just helping out.

"This is a small thing I feel I can do to help."

Ben and Ashley Roethlisberger and Brett Keisel

Ben_Ashley_Brett_2013.jpg

Jack Bicknell and Heath Miller

Bicknell_MIller_2013.jpg

Ben Roethlisberger and Leigh Ann Lubarsky from Make-A-Wish

Ben_LeighAnn_2013_MAW.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Community Corner: A day of giving back

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings
news

Herbig brothers helping out their home state

Nate and Nick Herbig are helping those impacted by the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii
news

It's about more than a race

The annual Steelers Run and Walk is about giving back to others
news

Coming together for a great cause

Troy Polamalu was honored at the Mel Blount Youth Home All-Star Celebrity Roast
news

Irish eyes were smiling

The Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Gala was held at Acrisure Stadium on St. Patrick's Day
news

Committed to making a difference

The Steelers Social Justice Fund provided more than half a million dollars to organizations in 2022
news

Community Corner: Giving from the heart

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings
news

Sharing love and support

Steelers players shared their love and support of Damar Hamlin by delivering toys to the daycare center his foundation supports
news

Steelers honor local Inspire Change Award winner

Anna Hollis, the Executive Director of Amachi Pittsburgh, is the Steelers Inspire Change Changemaker Award winner 

news

Spreading joy at the holidays

Steelers players took area kids shopping for the holidays
news

A night filled with holiday magic

The Steelers hosted the fourth annual Huddle for the Holidays at Acrisure Stadium
news

Standing up for their cause

Steelers players will be taking part in My Cause My Cleats to represent causes close to their hearts
Advertising