Roethlisberger, Claypool win team awards

"Going back and reviewing, I felt from Week 1 to Week 2, my pocket presence and awareness was better," explained Roethlisberger early on. "I do feel I got a little lazy with my feet, which then, in turn, translated to a lazy arm. There were some throws that I kind of dropped my elbow. I don't want to get too technical, but it became more of a three-quarter release instead of an over the top when I didn't need to.

"There are obviously times you have to change your release point. There were too many throws, I felt looking back, that I just have to get my feet working better, and that will then translate, hopefully, to the rest of the body. Then I won't be guiding some of the throws. That, to me, is the biggest thing I'm going to work on (in practice), even though it's an off day. I'm going to really work on my feet and kind of starting it there with translating the rest of my body."

Roethlisberger spent time on a Wednesday, normally a day off for him from throwing, working on his footwork, something he has spoken about often when it comes to what he works on but coming off missing the 2019 season and having surgery he knows every aspect has to be spot on.

"I've gotten away with it in the past being able to not necessarily be perfect from the ground up and just letting my arm kind of make up for a lot of things, a lot of imperfections if you talk to quarterback people," said Roethlisberger. "Whether it's the layoff, whether it's the surgery, like I said, I feel great. I just need to get it in my mind that I can still make the throws when I'm not in the perfect position to make them."

It hasn't just been on 'Bensday' that Roethlisberger has opened himself up. Throughout his entire career Roethlisberger has kept his personal feelings, his emotions private. He has never been one to open up about them publicly, instead always keeping the focus on football.

Until this year.

Roethlisberger was the subject of a new documentary style mini-series, "Bigger Than Ben," a four-part series by Mango Dragon Productions.

The series took you through the journey Roethlisberger went through during the 2019 season and his elbow injury and his offseason recovery, to come back in 2020 for training camp stronger than ever.

Heading into the 2019 season, Roethlisberger was the subject of criticism from many in the national media after the Steelers missed the playoffs. Some were relentless, bashing him for everything from his play to his leadership. For a player who takes a great deal of pride in being there for his teammates, he admitted that it did get to him.