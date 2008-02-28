RFAs receive tenders

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have tendered offers to four players, including offensive tackle Trai Essex, offensive guard Chris Kemoeatu, long snapper Greg Warren and wide receiver Nate Washington, the team announced today.

By tendering the offers to the four players, the Steelers reserve the right to retain the players by matching any offer sheets they would sign with another team. All four players could also remain with the Steelers by signing their tender offer for 2008 or by signing a long-term contract with the team.

Essex will enter his fourth NFL season in 2008 after being drafted by the Steelers in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft. He has played in 24 career games, making four starts (all in 2005). Essex played in three games in 2007.

Kemoeatu is also entering his fourth NFL season in 2008 after the Steelers selected him in the sixth round (204th overall) in the 2005 NFL Draft. He played in 15 games in 2007 and has seen action in 18 games during his career, including two starts in 2006.

Warren has handled all of the long-snapping duties for the Steelers since he was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2005. He has played in 48 regular-season games in his three seasons in Pittsburgh.