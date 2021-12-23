Remembering an 'Immaculate' day

When you hear 'Immaculate Reception,' your mind immediately goes back to that December day back in 1972. The iconic play happened at Three Rivers Stadium in an AFC Divisional Playoff Game vs. the Oakland Raiders.

Raiders' quarterback Ken Stabler got his team fired up with a 30-yard touchdown run to give them a 7-6 lead with just 1:17 to play.

Things didn't look good for the Steelers, as they quickly found themselves in a hole, with quarterback Terry Bradshaw and the rest of the offense facing an intimidating fourth-and-10 from their own 40-yard line with just 22 seconds remaining.

Desperately searching for the team's first ever playoff win, it didn't look promising. But they never gave up. While under pressure, Bradshaw threw the ball in the direction of Frenchy Fuqua and as it arrived, he collided with Raiders' safety Jack Tatum, the ball ricocheted back and Harris miraculously scooped it out of the air and took off running for a 60-yard touchdown reception that gave the Steelers the 13-7 win and a wild celebration ensued.

"I don't think the fans knew what happened," said Fuqua, who was knocked to the ground after the collision. "Everyone I spoke to after I got up off the ground said what happened, what happened. Someone said it's a miracle. Then we had to go through that long, long wait when the referees went in there to look at replay and it seemed like an eternity."

It might have been appropriate to have to wait an eternity for a play that will live for eternity.

"One of the most exhilarating things to watch during that play is what happened after the play," said Harris. "When you see the fans' reaction and how they jump on the field, hugging players, players hugging fans. That is a great visual and a great feeling to see that moment. It was like the whole stadium erupted and that feeling that everybody had on that field. You can see it and you can feel it through the film, how special it was."

Through the passage of time the excitement of the play has remained and will always remain something nobody will ever forget, whether they saw it happen in person or learned about it years later.

"This play is special in so many ways," said Harris. "Part of it is because of the prior history of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The prior fan reaction and feeling about the team. People always said the Steelers found a way to lose. I look at this play and we found a way to win. Even though we needed something immaculate to make it happen, we found a way to win. What made it special is that drive and feeling and attitude of finding a way to win has never left.

"When you look at what makes this so special, this started a string of playoff appearances and Super Bowl wins that never happened before in the NFL. Do we connect that to that first playoff win? I think we do. It gave a feeling to us players that we now are one of the best teams in the league. We went on to show we were the best team in the league.