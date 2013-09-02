Redman prepared to carry the load

Isaac Redman didn't see much work in the preseason after suffering a shoulder stinger in training camp, but expect to see a lot more of him on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field.

While Redman said he hasn't been told by the coaches if he will be the starter or not, he is approaching everything from the standpoint that he will be, and rightfully so.

"I go out there and run with the first team, do the first four reps, which is normally what the starter does," said Redman. "I'm just preparing as if I'm the starter until they tell me otherwise."

Rookie running back Le'Veon Bell is still hobbled by a foot injury and Jonathan Dwyer, the team's leading rusher last year, was released when the team got down to the mandatory 53-man roster. Redman started the season last year, but shared snaps with Dwyer with Rashard Mendenhall still recovering from a knee injury. Redman is hoping to get more consistent playing time this year, something he feels will allow the ground game to develop more. "Last year, coming into the opener, I pretty much knew it would be two series and Dwyer would go in for two series," said Redman. "You kind of knew that was going to happen. Right now, I'm really not sure what's going on, but I feel like they may be leaning more towards letting me carry the load until they want somebody else in there or if I'm not performing. I feel like I'm ready to go out there and perform at a high level.

"The games that I've been able to stay in the whole entire game I've done very well," said Redman. "Not to make an excuse, but it's hard to carry the ball twice, maybe two series, and then Dwyer go in for two series. Then you've got halftime and maybe the defense has to go out there and then you look up and you haven't carried the ball in a while. It's hard to stay in that rhythm. Anytime I'm able to stay on the field and play a full game, I've always done well."

Redman didn't see much action in the preseason, with only two catches for seven yards after suffering the shoulder stinger. He said he is fine now, and that there should be no worries about his lack of productivity this preseason.

"If it was the regular season I would've been out there," said Redman. "Everybody has a lot to say about me not having touched the field. If it was up to me, I would've been out there. The second preseason game I wasn't able to go, but the last two I felt like I could've been out there if it was a regular season game."

Redman said the team was just taking precautions by not playing him, allowing him plenty of time to heal and be ready for the regular season.