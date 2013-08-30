Record Crowd Expected for Saturday's 25th Annual Gatorade/Steelers 5K Race

More than 3,500 runners and walkers will descend on Heinz Field this Saturday, August 31, for the 25th Annual Gatorade/Steelers 5K Race, Fitness Walk and Kids' Kickoff Run. The event begins at 9 a.m. and is chaired by Steelers safety Ryan Clark and former wide receiver Louis Lipps with benefits going to the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund.

Day of race registration and packet pickup begins at 7 a.m. in the FedEx Great Hall at Heinz Field. Participants are advised to arrive early due to the anticipated heavy traffic. Early packet pickup is on Friday, August 30, from 12-8 p.m. at Gate C at Heinz Field.

Heinz Field encourages fans to not bring in any type of bags. However, the following style and size bag, package or container at stadium plaza areas, stadium gates or when approaching queue lines of fans awaiting entry into the stadium:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12." (Official NFL team logo clear plastic tote bags are available through steelers.com, at all Steelers Sideline Stores and at nflshop.com), or

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Logo on bag cannot exceed 4.5" tall by 3.4" wide.

Small clutch purses, approximately the size of a hand, or 4.5" x 6.5" with or without a handle or strap, may be carried in the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at each gate.

Diapers and wipes can be carried in a clear bag, however diaper bags are not permitted.

Each member of a family, including children, will be able to carry an approved clear bag and a clutch purse.

The following are not permitted into Heinz Field:

Backpacks

Binocular or camera cases

Tinted or printed plastic bags

Fanny packs

Seat cushions

Diaper bags

Purses larger than 4.5" x 6.5"

Cinch bags

Mesh bags

For more information on the bag policy, visit www.steelers.com/allclear.

Gatorade is the title sponsor of the race. Major sponsors include Giant Eagle, Dick's Sporting Goods, Fuel Up to Play 60, Nike, KDKA-TV, WDVE-FM, ESPN Radio 970 and UPMC Centers for Rehab Services.

The Art Rooney Scholarship Fund was established in memory of the late founder of the Steelers, who died in August of 1988 after living most of his life on the North Side. A $12,000 scholarship in Art Rooney's name is presented annually to a graduating senior from the high schools on the North Side –Perry (two scholarships) and North Catholic. Since its beginning, the scholarship has awarded grants to more than 70 local students.